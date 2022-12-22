Gorgeous Natural Landscapes are Present Throughout Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'

With a respectable Rotten Tomatoes score of 81 percent, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's The Witcher is getting a prequel series in December 2022. Called The Witcher: Blood Origin, the show will take place more than 1,000 years before the events of the first series. It'll follow seven outcasts "in an Elven world" as they band together to defeat an all-powerful empire.

We know this Elven world to be a fictional land called "the Continent," but a more familiar land offered its natural beauty to the upcoming Netflix series. Let's talk filming locations.