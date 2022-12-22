Gorgeous Natural Landscapes are Present Throughout Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'
Back in the '90s, Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski created a bizarre world full of mutated humans, medievalist magic, and potions galore, one that spawned the hit video game series by CD Projekt RED. Subsequent to the success of the games (the first one releasing in 2007), Netflix released its well-received series adaptation, The Witcher, in 2019.
The show follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a mutated monster-hunter for hire (it's kind of like Marvel meets The Lord of the Rings), who "journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts." Ain't that the truth?
With a respectable Rotten Tomatoes score of 81 percent, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's The Witcher is getting a prequel series in December 2022. Called The Witcher: Blood Origin, the show will take place more than 1,000 years before the events of the first series. It'll follow seven outcasts "in an Elven world" as they band together to defeat an all-powerful empire.
We know this Elven world to be a fictional land called "the Continent," but a more familiar land offered its natural beauty to the upcoming Netflix series. Let's talk filming locations.
Where was 'The Witcher: Blood Origins' filmed?
With sweeping green landscapes and rocky mountains, the Continent is naturally gorgeous, as is England's Ilkley Moor, which is where The Witcher: Blood Origin was filmed. Being part of Rombalds Moor, Ilkley Moor sits between the towns of Ilkley and Keighley, both of which are located in West Yorkshire.
"The fantastic history Ilkley, Ben Rhydding, and surrounding areas have as being used as sets has continued with the recent filming of Blood Origin, a prequel to The Witcher," Councillor Kyle Green said, per the Telegraph & Argus.
"The fantasy element of Blood Origin is particularly interesting given the legend of Rombald the giant and his role in creating the Cow and Calf on Ilkley Moor and I will be looking to see if any reference is made to this in the new series," he continued, speaking of the area's lore.
Councillor Mike Gibbons pointed to Netflix's mainstream popularity, thrilled that this kind of positive exposure will surely lead to a rise in tourism.
"Ilkley and Ben Rhydding are already fantastic places to visit with fantastic shops, restaurants and attractions such as the Lido and I hope this show will bring new visitors to both towns. My only ask is visitors treat the moor with care so that future generations can continue to enjoy coming here to visit it (ideally wearing a hat!)," Kyle Green shared.
Per Collider, other parts of the series were filmed at the U.K.'s Arborfield Studios — which is located about 40 miles west of central London —as was the original Witcher series.
Aside from the U.K., What's on Netflix reported that The Witcher: Blood Origin also filmed in the South of Iceland, known for its stunning waterfalls and awe-inspiring black sand beach.
So, as you watch The Witcher: Blood Origin, make sure you keep your eyes peeled for Europe's natural beauty.
The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, on Netflix.