Henry Cavill Will No Longer Be Playing Superman — Could He Return to 'The Witcher'?

Henry Cavill previously starred in the first two seasons of The Witcher which premiered in 2019. He portrayed main protagonist Geralt of Rivia. He will star in the series one last time for its upcoming third season.

In late October 2022, however, he announced that he would no longer be in The Witcher as it moves forward into a fourth season. As of this writing, Henry will be replaced by Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.