Netflix Film 'The Wonder' Is Set in the Irish Midlands — Was it Filmed There?

Certified acting, Aperol Spritz-sipping icon Florence Pugh is back, and this time, she's starring in a chilling thriller on Netflix called The Wonder.

Florence plays Nurse Lib Wright, who's tasked with observing a young girl in 1860s Ireland who villagers claim hasn't eaten in months.

"That's impossible," Lib says in the movie's trailer, utterly perplexed about how a young girl could survive so long on a four-month-long fast.