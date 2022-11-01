Does 'From Scratch' Star Eugenio Mastrandrea Have a Wife or Girlfriend? Here's What We Know

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix limited series From Scratch.

It's an unwritten rule that every leading lady in a wanderlust-filled rom-com series must have an equally attractive and debonair leading man.

Thankfully, Netflix was like, "We got you, fam" when they cast Eugenio Mastrandrea as Zoe Saldana's love interest in the latest limited romantic series From Scratch.