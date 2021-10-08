'There's Someone Inside Your House' Is a Gory Teen Whodunit

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for There's Someone Inside Your House.

Usually, when a young adult novel is adapted for television or film, the general tone remains the same. So when fans of the book There's Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie Perkins geared up for the Netflix film adaptation, they expected horror to a degree.

What they probably didn't expect was the amount of blood, gore, and general mayhem at the hand of the mysterious masked killer.