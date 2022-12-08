What Is 'Gossip Girl' Star Thomas Doherty's Dating History? Details Here
The 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl is no exception to the list of binge-worthy television shows on streaming services lately, but fans are curious to know more about the show's cast of up-and-coming actors. Fans might recall actor Thomas Doherty, best known as a former Disney Channel UK star, from the fantasy trilogy Descendants.
Thomas' character on Gossip Girl, Max, might be a bit of a heartbreaker, but what's Thomas's dating history like? Keep reading for everything you need to know about his dating history and his current paramour.
Thomas Doherty's dating history includes his former co-star, Dove Cameron.
From 2016-2020, Thomas was romantically involved with his Descendants co-star, Dove Cameron. The duo sparked relationship rumors in December 2016 on the set of Descendants 2, when Thomas shared a since-deleted video of them eating a cheeseburger on Instagram.
However, it wasn't until February 2017 that the duo confirmed their relationship to People Magazine, but naturally, fans of the Descendants franchise were obsessed. Their relationship status seemed only to accelerate in July 2017, when Dove declared Thomas "The love of [her] life" in an interview with Access Hollywood.
The pair continued to be inseparable and even moved in together in April 2020, when Dove told People, "Even the healthiest of relationships right now, you need space, you need your alone time for your own relationship with yourself to flourish, but then also for your romantic relationship," she said. "We make sure to go get fresh air and open the doors as much as we can. We've been cooking loads."
By December 2020, however, it was apparent the two were no longer on good terms, and Dove addressed their split in an Instagram story. She wrote, "In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time."
Thomas is currently dating supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum.
In March 2021, rumors sparked that Thomas was dating Dutch supermodel Yasmin Wijnaldum when the pair were spotted on an outing in New York City. They continued to trade flirty comments on Instagram, but when Yasmin posted in April 2021 for Thomas' birthday, many of his fans assumed they were together.
By July 2021, their relationship is all but confirmed after Page Six reported the duo attended the Gossip Girl premiere party together. Since then, they've continued to post #relationship goals photos of each other on social media and supported each other's careers. Prior to dating Thomas, Yasmin was linked to musician G-Eazy.