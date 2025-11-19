Let's Revisit Rep. Thomas Massie's Rather Unhinged Family Christmas Photo
"They are designed for one purpose: to kill people."
Because Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was one of four Republicans to break from President Donald Trump regarding the release of the Epstein files, we can't help but get to know him. Before you fall to your knees in order to kiss Massie's feet, it's important to note that in February 2022, he voted against the Anti-Lynching Act, which would make lynching a federal crime. Now, in a series of posts to X (formerly Twitter), he said something about free speech.
Massie is also described as the "greenest member" of Congress, reports The New York Times. He built his house himself from timbers cut and rock quarried by way of his family cattle farm. His water is from a nearby pond and Massie powers the house using "solar panels and a battery from a wrecked Tesla that he salvaged and retrofitted." Like many people in Kentucky, Massie loves guns, and boy do we have the family Christmas photo to prove it. Let's take a look.
Thomas Massie and his family hold festive guns in a 2021 Christmas photo.
Back in December 2021, Massie and his family sent out what we assume is an annual Christmas photo. It included several classic images from a holiday photo, including a smiling family, some of which were decked out in plaid shirts. Mom and dad are sitting on a couch, either side of what appears to be their youngest child. Their three older children stand behind them, with one son-in-law to round the whole thing out.
Everyone is all smiles in front of a gorgeously decorated Christmas tree. Had that been the entire photo, no one would have uttered a peep. But each person is holding a gun, and they are not small. According to the BBC, Massie shared this photo to X with the caption, "Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo."
There is a reason why America has such a robust gun culture. Many people took no issue with the photo. Some, however, pointed out that the timing was rather tone deaf. Massie shared the gun-toting image days after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley fatally shot four students, and injured seven others, at Oxford High School in Michigan.
The Massie family was holding some pretty powerful weapons.
Regarding the guns held by the Massie family, Philip Ingram, a former British military intelligence officer, told The Guardian, "There is no way in a modern society these weapons should be in hands outside law enforcement or the military." He went on to say, "They are designed for one purpose: to kill people."
Massie is holding an M60 machine gun, which was "first developed for the U.S. military in the late 1950s and which, with its belt-fed ammunition, became one of the best known weapons of the Vietnam War." It's difficult to buy on the open market because it's a collector's item. His youngest daughter is clutching an Uzi, the Israeli submachine gun. It can fire up to 600 rounds per minute.
Rhonda Massie, the congressman's late wife, is proudly showing off a Thompson M1SB. In all likelihood, it's a replica of the World War II submachine gun. In the back row, from left to right, there is a Spanish military rifle, a Belgian rifle, and two AR-15s. None of these guns is used for sport.