Donald Trump Said "Quiet Piggy" to a Reporter After an Epstein Question The insult was the latest chapter in a long and antagonistic relationship with reporters. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 18 2025, 10:10 a.m. ET

If it wasn't already clear that Donald Trump doesn't want to talk about Jeffrey Epstein, it is now. During a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One on Nov. 17, he told a reporter who asked him about Epstein, "Quiet, piggy."

The rudeness of that remark was shocking, even for a president who has long been openly antagonistic towards the press. As the moment went viral on social media, many wanted to know which reporter Trump said that to. Here's what we know.

Which reporter did Trump call piggy?

Trump made the remark to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, who asked him if there was anything "incriminating" in the Epstein files. Trump then pointed a finger at her and said, "Quiet, piggy." This is not the first time that Trump has been accused of using the insult. Miss Universe Alicia Machado came forward during the 2016 campaign to say that Trump had been verbally abusive toward her when he was a co-owner of the pageant.

Trump's "quiet piggy" remark was not a one-off.

“He was overwhelming, I was so scared of him,” Machado said in Spanish at the time, per People. “He’d yell at me all the time. He’d tell me, ‘You look ugly,’ or ‘You look fat.’ Sometimes he’d ‘play’ with me and say: ‘Hello, Miss Piggy,’ ‘Hello, Miss Housekeeping.’” Of course, this just compounds the allegations that Trump was abusive toward young girls.

He has already been accused of assaulting more than a dozen women and was found liable for sexual assault in civil court. Just moments after Trump made that remark, he exited Air Force One and walked across the White House lawn, where an American flag had clearly been lowered to the ground. Not the most significant controversy of Trump's term, but a moment that felt symbolic to some Americans who oppose the president.

BLOOMBERG REPORTER: “If there’s nothing incriminating in the Epstein files why not…?”



BLOOMBERG REPORTER: "If there's nothing incriminating in the Epstein files why not…?"

TRUMP: "Quiet. Quiet, Piggy." 😕

“This is fake news," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told People in a statement. "The beautiful American flag on the White House South Lawn that was recently installed by President Trump never touched the ground. Due to the high winds on Sunday evening in the Washington, D.C. area, the flag was lowered into a special container out of an abundance of caution during the Marine One landing."

Whatever the case may be, it's clear that the president is dealing with controversies on several fronts simultaneously. The "quiet piggy" remark was a reminder that he does not take kindly to questions about the Epstein files, even as they have become one of the most important news stories in America over the past week.