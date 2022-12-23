Will There be a Season 2 of 'Three Pines'? Here's What Its Star Had to Say

As of this writing, Three Pines has not been canceled or renewed for a Season 2. Though we know reviews aren't everything when it comes to series renewals, it's promising that the show boasts a respectable critics-based Rotten Tomatoes score of 75 percent and an audience score of 70 percent.

"Other than a few melodramatic dialogue hiccups, this is a collection of intelligent two-hour mysteries that fans of Agatha Christie or even Columbo should watch," RogerEbert.com's Brian Tallerico wrote of the series.