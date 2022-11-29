Mystery Series 'Three Pines' Is Based on Books From Award-Winning Author Louise Penny

A small town located off the beaten path. A string of murdered girls. A reserved, empathetic detective who will stop at nothing to uncover said town's sinister secrets. We've got ourselves the ingredients of a twisty crime novel! Actually, they're the ingredients of a series of novels.

New York Times bestselling author Louise Penny is known for her Chief Inspector Armand Gamache books, which follow his diverse and inundating investigations, often set in the fictional Quebec town of Three Pines.