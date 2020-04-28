If You're an OG Pokemon Player, Then You'll Love the New Throwback Challenges

Pokemon GO Hub managed to get their hands on some files that data miners unearthed from the game, which revealed that the throwback challenges are a "36-part special research quest line that celebrates iconic moments from Pokemon GO's... regions with thematic quests along the way."

The number of quests are divided evenly across all four of the regions: they each get nine apiece. Here's the thing though: the throwback challenges technically shouldn't be available to players.

But there are still a bunch of gamers who managed to get their hands on the Kanto side quests. Now, how'd they manage to go and do that?