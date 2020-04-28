If You're an OG Pokemon Player, Then You'll Love the New Throwback Challenges

If You're an OG Pokemon Player, Then You'll Love the New Throwback ChallengesBy Mustafa Gatollari
Updated
Chances are that if you're a gamer, then you've dipped your toe into the Pokemon world. Maybe you're like me and played Pokemon Red and Blue, then realized all of the games are more or less the same after that and had your fill. Or maybe you're a diehard who knows anything and everything about the franchise, including the different "regions" in the Pokeworld, which are now the focus of newly debuted Pokemon GO throwback challenges for the Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh regions.
What are the 'Pokemon GO' throwback challenges and when will they be officially released?
Pokemon GO Hub managed to get their hands on some files that data miners unearthed from the game, which revealed that the throwback challenges are a "36-part special research quest line that celebrates iconic moments from Pokemon GO's... regions with thematic quests along the way."
The number of quests are divided evenly across all four of the regions: they each get nine apiece. Here's the thing though: the throwback challenges technically shouldn't be available to players.
But there are still a bunch of gamers who managed to get their hands on the Kanto side quests. Now, how'd they manage to go and do that?
The 'Pokemon' Kanto throwback challenges were leaked to some players, it seems.
For some reason, on April 27 a bunch of Pokemon GO players logged into the title only to discover that there were some throwback challenges waiting for them, specifically nine separate quests for the Kanto region.
The missions are all "for the sake of research" in game, but provide enough of a challenge, and cool rewards, for whoever decides to partake in the throwback trials. Here they are:
Kanto throwback challenge step 1
- Catch 3 grass, water, or fire type Pokemon: 10 Pokeball
- Capture a snapshot of a bug type Pokemon: 5 Pinap Berries
- Catch a rock type Pokemon: 500 Stardust
- Completion of entire step: an Onix Pokemon, 1 Rare Candy and 2 Golden Razz Berries
Kanto throwback challenge step 2
- Battle in a raid: Clefairy
- Complete 3 Pokemon transfers: 10 Super Potions
- Capture a water type Pokemon: 500 Stardust
- Completion of step 2: a Starmie Pokemon, 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Kanto throwback challenge step 3
- Have 3 Pokemon evolve: 10 Great Balls
- Make an egg hatch: Snorlax
- Catch one electric type Pokemon: 500 Stardust
- Completion of step 3: a Raichi Pokemon, 1 Rare Candy, and 2 Golden Razz Berries
Kanto throwback challenge step 4
- Give a treat to a buddy: Gastly
- Send a friend a gift in game: Dratini
- Capture a grass Pokemon: 500 Stardust
- Completion of step 4: a Tangela Pokemon, 1 Rare Candy, and 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Kanto throwback challenge step 5
- Walk with your buddy to earn a candy: 5 Ultra Balls
- Perform three great throws: a Chansey Pokemon
- Catch a poison Pokemon: 500 Stardust
- Completion of step 5: a Weezing Pokemon, 1 Rare Candy, and 2 Golden Razz Berries
Kanto throwback challenge step 6
- Get a snapshot of a ghost Pokemon: a Hitmonchan Pokemon
- Catch a fighting Pokemon: a Lapras Pokemon
- Catch a psychic Pokemon: 500 Stardust
- Completion of step 6: an Alakazam Pokemon, 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Kanto throwback challenge step 7
- Get a snapshot of an ice Pokemon: 10 Hyper Potions
- Evolve a Pokemon: an Aerodactyl Pokemon
- Catch a fire Pokemon: 500 Stardust
- Completion of step 7: an Arcanine Pokemon, 1 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries
Kanto throwback challenge step 8
- Power up a Pokemon 6 times: 1 Charged TM
- Battle with another trainer: 1 Star Piece
- Capture a ground Pokemon: 500 Stardust
- Completion of step 8: a Nidoking Pokemon, 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Kanto throwback challenge step 9
- Claim reward of 3000 XP
- Claim reward of 3000 XP
- Claim reward of 3000 XP
- Completion of step 9: a Mewtwo Pokemon, 10 Rare Candies
The Kanto challenge rewards are looking pretty great, especially when you factor in that Mewtwo learns an event-exclusive move called Psystrike, which is one of the best attacks in the game.
Happy Kanto challenging all you aspiring Pokemon masters!