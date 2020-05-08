You'll Only Have a Week to Complete the Johto Challenge Event in 'Pokémon GO'By Mustafa Gatollari
Updated
The Pokémon GO Throwback Challenges are giving players a lot of fun in-game events and missions to help keep the title fresh and exciting, and longtime Pokémon fanatics will enjoy the fact that the challenges are divided up by the Pokéworld's OG different regions: Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh.
Some players were able to get early access to the Kanto Throwback Challenges, which everyone can enjoy now. But there's a limited 2020 Johto throwback challenge event you may want to gear up for.
From Friday, May 8 at 1 p.m. to Friday, May 15 at 1 p.m., this special in-game event will feature a slew of challenges and cool new gameplay situations that will highlight Pokémon found in the Johto regions.
We're talking raids, field research, Special Research quests, increased number of wild Pokémon spawns, and special 7 KM eggs.
There will also be "new" Pokémon offered in the Johto Throwback Challenge events, like "shiny" versions of specific monsters as event bonus rewards, in addition to a bunch of cool items you can can for completing said challenges.
And the ultimate reward for the challenge is definitely a Pokémon you'll want in your collection. So let's get to it!
Here's what you'll need to accomplish to make the most out of the Johto Throwback Challenge.
Joint Field Research
- Earn a heart with a buddy: Bayleef
- Play with your buddy: Totodile
- Complete 3 curveball throws: Noctowl
- Catch 3 Normal Pokémon: Dunsparce
- Use berries 5 times to help you capture a Pokémon: Pineco
- Capture 3 Fire Pokémon: Quilava
- Hatch an egg: Phanpy
Johto 7 KM Eggs
You'll hatch the following Pokemon:
- Chinchou
- Pineco
- Shuckle
- Skarmory
- Phanpy
- Gligar
- Dunsparce
- Yanma
- Girafarig
Wild Spawn Increases
You'll encounter these guys a lot more:
- Chikorita
- Cyndaquil
- Totodile
- Swinub
- Misdreavus
- Skarmory
- Mareep
- Pikachu
- Dunsparce
Johto Raid Bosses
First Tier
- Timburr
- Mareep
- Klink
- Chikorita
- Cyndaquil
- Totodile
Second Tier
- Misdreavus
- Gligar
- Mawile
- Sneasel
- Hitmontop
- Pineco
Third Tier
- Umbreon
- Shuckle
- Donphan
- Skarmory
- Raichu
- Esepon
Fourth Tier
- Granbull
- Tyranitar
- Absol
- Ursaring
- Togetic
Fifth Tier
- Giratina
The cool infographic above delineates all of the challenges in a neat little format, courtesy of @OrangeHeart2018 on Twitter. It breaks down the following tasks and rewards for the group of Johto Throwback Challenges.
Stage 1
- Catch 3 Fire, Grass, or Water Pokémon: 10 Pokéballs
- Send a gift: Dunsparce
- Catch a Flying Pokémon: 500 Stardust
Group rewards: 1 Silver Pinap, 2 Golden Razz Berry, Xatu encounter (kind of a big deal!)
Stage 2
- Give 3 treats to your buddy: 5 Razz Berries
- Play with your buddy: Spinarak
- Capture a Bug Pokémon: 500 Stardust
Group Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berry, Pineco encounter
Stage 3
- Make a great throw three times: 1 Charged TM
- Hatch an egg: Snubbull
- Capture a Normal Pokémon: 500 Stardust
Group Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Miltank encounter
Stage 4
- Capture 5 different Pokémon species: 10 Great Balls
- Evolve a Pokémon: Sudowoodo
- Capture a Ghost Pokémon: 500 Stardust
Group Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berry, Misdreavus encounter
Stage 5
- Snapshot your buddy: Shuckle
- Complete 4 Nice Curveball throws: Mantine
- Capture a Fighting Pokémon: 500 Stardust
Group Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Hitmontop encounter
Stage 6
- Capture an Electric Pokémon: 1 Incense
- Power up a Pokémon 3 times: Mareep
- Capture a Steel Pokémon: 500 Stardust
Group Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berry, Skarmory encounter
Stage 7
- Evolve a Pokémon: King's Rock
- Capture a Water Pokémon: Gligar
- Capture an Ice Pokémon: 500 Stardust
Group Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Piloswine encounter
Stage 8
- Snapshot an Ice Pokémon: Dragon Scale
- Battle another Trainer: 10 Ultra Balls
- Power up a Pokémon 6 times: 500 Stardust
Group Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berry, Donphan encounter
Stage 9
- Claim 3000 XP Reward
- Claim 3000 XP Reward
- Claim 3000 XP Reward
Group Rewards: 5 Rare Candy, a Ho-Oh encounter, who has an exclusive Earthquake move.