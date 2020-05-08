You'll Only Have a Week to Complete the Johto Challenge Event in 'Pokémon GO'

The Pokémon GO Throwback Challenges are giving players a lot of fun in-game events and missions to help keep the title fresh and exciting, and longtime Pokémon fanatics will enjoy the fact that the challenges are divided up by the Pokéworld's OG different regions: Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh. Some players were able to get early access to the Kanto Throwback Challenges, which everyone can enjoy now. But there's a limited 2020 Johto throwback challenge event you may want to gear up for.

From Friday, May 8 at 1 p.m. to Friday, May 15 at 1 p.m., this special in-game event will feature a slew of challenges and cool new gameplay situations that will highlight Pokémon found in the Johto regions. We're talking raids, field research, Special Research quests, increased number of wild Pokémon spawns, and special 7 KM eggs.

There will also be "new" Pokémon offered in the Johto Throwback Challenge events, like "shiny" versions of specific monsters as event bonus rewards, in addition to a bunch of cool items you can can for completing said challenges. And the ultimate reward for the challenge is definitely a Pokémon you'll want in your collection. So let's get to it! Here's what you'll need to accomplish to make the most out of the Johto Throwback Challenge.

Some different challenges https://t.co/mRnYlkzvhb — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) May 7, 2020

Joint Field Research Earn a heart with a buddy: Bayleef

Play with your buddy: Totodile

Complete 3 curveball throws: Noctowl

Catch 3 Normal Pokémon: Dunsparce

Use berries 5 times to help you capture a Pokémon: Pineco

Capture 3 Fire Pokémon: Quilava

Hatch an egg: Phanpy Johto 7 KM Eggs You'll hatch the following Pokemon: Chinchou

Pineco

Shuckle

Skarmory

Phanpy

Gligar

Dunsparce

Yanma

Girafarig

Here's your chance to get Ho-Oh with an event exclusive move in #PokemonGo



All Johto Throwback Challenge tasks and rewards here ⬇️https://t.co/Tkg5pHOCLA — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) May 8, 2020

Wild Spawn Increases You'll encounter these guys a lot more: Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Swinub

Misdreavus

Skarmory

Mareep

Pikachu

Dunsparce Johto Raid Bosses First Tier Timburr

Mareep

Klink

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile Second Tier Misdreavus

Gligar

Mawile

Sneasel

Hitmontop

Pineco Third Tier Umbreon

Shuckle

Donphan

Skarmory

Raichu

Esepon Fourth Tier Granbull

Tyranitar

Absol

Ursaring

Togetic Fifth Tier Giratina

The cool infographic above delineates all of the challenges in a neat little format, courtesy of @OrangeHeart2018 on Twitter. It breaks down the following tasks and rewards for the group of Johto Throwback Challenges. Stage 1 Catch 3 Fire, Grass, or Water Pokémon: 10 Pokéballs

Send a gift: Dunsparce

Catch a Flying Pokémon: 500 Stardust Group rewards: 1 Silver Pinap, 2 Golden Razz Berry, Xatu encounter (kind of a big deal!)

Stage 2 Give 3 treats to your buddy: 5 Razz Berries

Play with your buddy: Spinarak

Capture a Bug Pokémon: 500 Stardust Group Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berry, Pineco encounter Stage 3 Make a great throw three times: 1 Charged TM

Hatch an egg: Snubbull

Capture a Normal Pokémon: 500 Stardust Group Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Miltank encounter

Throwback Challenge: Johto - All Steps



• Shiny Dunsparce is currently available so you do not need to wait for your region's event start.

• It's recommended to wait for the event to start in your region to get Ho-Oh with Earthquake



Save as one-page: https://t.co/mYNwRfEPUR pic.twitter.com/h9teXHZE0E — Leek Duck (NYC) 🍐 (@LeekDuck) May 7, 2020

Stage 4 Capture 5 different Pokémon species: 10 Great Balls

Evolve a Pokémon: Sudowoodo

Capture a Ghost Pokémon: 500 Stardust Group Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berry, Misdreavus encounter Stage 5 Snapshot your buddy: Shuckle

Complete 4 Nice Curveball throws: Mantine

Capture a Fighting Pokémon: 500 Stardust Group Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Hitmontop encounter

Stage 6 Capture an Electric Pokémon: 1 Incense

Power up a Pokémon 3 times: Mareep

Capture a Steel Pokémon: 500 Stardust Group Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berry, Skarmory encounter Stage 7 Evolve a Pokémon: King's Rock

Capture a Water Pokémon: Gligar

Capture an Ice Pokémon: 500 Stardust Group Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Piloswine encounter

So... This just happened with the Ho-Oh from the #PokemonGO Johto Throwback challenge. I almost screamed. My first shiny Legendary in PoGo! 😭💕

Funny thing is: Ho-Oh also was my first (and so far only) shiny Legendary on @GPXPlus: https://t.co/2ElhMcV66Y pic.twitter.com/D2zcHk0LSJ — Inu 🐓🎐 (@InuTsume) May 8, 2020