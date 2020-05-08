Logo
Home > Entertainment
ho-oh-pokemon-go-1588968698354.jpg
Source: Pokémon GO

You'll Only Have a Week to Complete the Johto Challenge Event in 'Pokémon GO'

By

Updated

The Pokémon GO Throwback Challenges are giving players a lot of fun in-game events and missions to help keep the title fresh and exciting, and longtime Pokémon fanatics will enjoy the fact that the challenges are divided up by the Pokéworld's OG different regions: Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh.

Some players were able to get early access to the Kanto Throwback Challenges, which everyone can enjoy now. But there's a limited 2020 Johto throwback challenge event you may want to gear up for.

From Friday, May 8 at 1 p.m. to Friday, May 15 at 1 p.m., this special in-game event will feature a slew of challenges and cool new gameplay situations that will highlight Pokémon found in the Johto regions.

We're talking raids, field research, Special Research quests, increased number of wild Pokémon spawns, and special 7 KM eggs.

There will also be "new" Pokémon offered in the Johto Throwback Challenge events, like "shiny" versions of specific monsters as event bonus rewards, in addition to a bunch of cool items you can can for completing said challenges.

And the ultimate reward for the challenge is definitely a Pokémon you'll want in your collection. So let's get to it!

Here's what you'll need to accomplish to make the most out of the Johto Throwback Challenge.

Joint Field Research

  • Earn a heart with a buddy: Bayleef
  • Play with your buddy: Totodile
  • Complete 3 curveball throws: Noctowl
  • Catch 3 Normal Pokémon: Dunsparce
  • Use berries 5 times to help you capture a Pokémon: Pineco
  • Capture 3 Fire Pokémon: Quilava
  • Hatch an egg: Phanpy

Johto 7 KM Eggs

You'll hatch the following Pokemon:

  • Chinchou
  • Pineco
  • Shuckle
  • Skarmory
  • Phanpy
  • Gligar
  • Dunsparce
  • Yanma
  • Girafarig

Wild Spawn Increases

You'll encounter these guys a lot more:

  • Chikorita
  • Cyndaquil
  • Totodile
  • Swinub
  • Misdreavus
  • Skarmory
  • Mareep
  • Pikachu
  • Dunsparce

Johto Raid Bosses

First Tier

  • Timburr
  • Mareep
  • Klink
  • Chikorita
  • Cyndaquil
  • Totodile

Second Tier

  • Misdreavus
  • Gligar
  • Mawile
  • Sneasel
  • Hitmontop
  • Pineco

Third Tier

  • Umbreon
  • Shuckle
  • Donphan
  • Skarmory
  • Raichu
  • Esepon

Fourth Tier

  • Granbull
  • Tyranitar
  • Absol
  • Ursaring
  • Togetic

Fifth Tier

  • Giratina
infographic-1588963629683.jpg
Source: Twitter

The cool infographic above delineates all of the challenges in a neat little format, courtesy of @OrangeHeart2018 on Twitter. It breaks down the following tasks and rewards for the group of Johto Throwback Challenges.

Stage 1

  • Catch 3 Fire, Grass, or Water Pokémon: 10 Pokéballs
  • Send a gift: Dunsparce
  • Catch a Flying Pokémon: 500 Stardust

Group rewards: 1 Silver Pinap, 2 Golden Razz Berry, Xatu encounter (kind of a big deal!)

Stage 2

  • Give 3 treats to your buddy: 5 Razz Berries
  • Play with your buddy: Spinarak
  • Capture a Bug Pokémon: 500 Stardust

Group Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berry, Pineco encounter

Stage 3

  • Make a great throw three times: 1 Charged TM
  • Hatch an egg: Snubbull
  • Capture a Normal Pokémon: 500 Stardust

Group Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Miltank encounter

Stage 4

  • Capture 5 different Pokémon species: 10 Great Balls
  • Evolve a Pokémon: Sudowoodo
  • Capture a Ghost Pokémon: 500 Stardust

Group Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berry, Misdreavus encounter

Stage 5

  • Snapshot your buddy: Shuckle
  • Complete 4 Nice Curveball throws: Mantine
  • Capture a Fighting Pokémon: 500 Stardust

Group Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Hitmontop encounter

Stage 6

  • Capture an Electric Pokémon: 1 Incense
  • Power up a Pokémon 3 times: Mareep
  • Capture a Steel Pokémon: 500 Stardust

Group Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berry, Skarmory encounter

Stage 7

  • Evolve a Pokémon: King's Rock
  • Capture a Water Pokémon: Gligar
  • Capture an Ice Pokémon: 500 Stardust

Group Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Piloswine encounter

Stage 8

  • Snapshot an Ice Pokémon: Dragon Scale
  • Battle another Trainer: 10 Ultra Balls
  • Power up a Pokémon 6 times: 500 Stardust

Group Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razz Berry, Donphan encounter

Stage 9

  • Claim 3000 XP Reward
  • Claim 3000 XP Reward
  • Claim 3000 XP Reward

Group Rewards: 5 Rare Candy, a Ho-Oh encounter, who has an exclusive Earthquake move.

More from Distractify

News of Pokémon 'Home' & 'Sleep', Plus a Snorlax in 'Go' Is Making Pokémaniacs Very, Very Happy

Nintendo Promises 'New Pokémon Information' in Their Upcoming 'Pokémon Direct'

People Are Freaking Out About How Adorable Fat Pikachu Is