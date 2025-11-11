Tichina Arnold’s Daughter Is on the Cusp of Creating Her Own Sitcom Success The 'Martin' star's daughter clearly inherited her mom's enormous talent. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 11 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tichinazenay

It goes without saying that Tichina Arnold is a national treasure who must be protected at all costs. The actor and singer has more than achieved her 10,000 hours in her field, starting with her time as a child actor auditioning in New York before she and her BFF, Tisha Campbell, landed their first movie role in the classic 1986 film Little Shop of Horrors.

Then, in the 1990s, Tichina's career flourished with her role as Pamela "Pam" James on Martin. Since Martin, she's kept busy with starring roles in Everybody Hates Chris, The Neighbors, and multiple guest and recurring roles in between. While Tichina clearly isn't stepping away from doing what she loves anytime soon, she's also given her only child the space to take the industry by storm in her own way. Here's what to know about Tichina's daughter and family.

Who are Tichina Arnold's kids? Meet her only daughter, Alijah.

On March 16, 2004, Tichina gave birth to her only child, her daughter, Alijah Kai Haggins. Alijah came into Tichina's life after she previously believed she couldn't have children. According to Tichina's interview with Joan Rivers on the late comedian's internet show, In Bed with Joan, the belief that she couldn't naturally conceive children came due to her battle with endometriosis.

“I didn’t even know I could have kids,” she shared. “I had endometriosis really, really bad, so I kinda gave up on [having kids.] ‘Ah, I’m not gonna have kids, it’s OK,' And then I turn up pregnant!” The actor further explained how Alijah's name came to be. Initially, she thought her daughter would be a boy and intended to name the child "Elijah." However, once she and Alijah's dad knew Alijah was a girl, she recalled him suggesting "just change the E to a A. So it’s Ah-lijah."

Tichina ended up giving birth to her twin. Not only does Alijah look like her mom, she also has her mannerisms and hilarious sense of humor. In November 2025, Tichina shared that her daughter also wants to be TV star and booked a starring role in Netflix's reboot of another classic Black sitcom, A Different World. "Oh Happy Day!! My baby booked a GREAT job on @Netflix," the Happily Divorced star wrote in an Instagram post. "Congratulations @alijahkai and to this amazing cast! - Rock out baby girl. Proud of you. Have FUN!"

Who is Tichina Arnold's husband?

Tichina and Alijah have always had each other's side, in good times and in bad. For most of her daughter's life, the actor raised her as a single mother, as she and Alijah's father, music producer Carvin Haggins, broke up in 2007 after five years of dating. Despite her and Carvin not working out, Tichina has been married twice to other men. In 1991, she married her first husband, professional boxer Lamon Brewster. Their marriage lasted until 1995.

