Orlando Bloom Posing With Katy Perry Lookalike Has Fans Thinking He Cheated — But Did He? "TBH I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out … even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 11 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET

Whenever a celebrity couple breaks up, people are going to take notice. And when it's a mega-couple like actor Orlando Bloom and pop star Katy Perry? Forget about it, it's everywhere. With nonstop attention comes rumor and speculation.

Since Katy and Orlando announced their split in July 2025, rumors have followed the two. Namely, the rumor that Orlando cheated on Katy before they called it quits. The rumor gained new life again in November 2025 after an image circulated showing what appeared to be a Katy lookalike on Orlando's arm at a Halloween party. So, did Orlando cheat? Here's what we know, and what we don't know.

Rumors suggest Orlando Bloom cheated on Katy Perry, but is there any truth to them?

The rumors that took wing in November 2025 all centered on actor Rachel Lynn Matthews. She shared a photo of herself posing at a Halloween party with Orlando, who was dressed in a face-painted skeleton costume. Rachel appeared to be dressed up like Orlando's ex, Katy, a la her "Blue Origins era." In other words, she was wearing the spaceflight costume Katy wore when she went to space.

Immediately, rumors began flying that Orlando was dating someone who not only looked like Katy but dressed up like her for Halloween. However, the image that circulated of the pair from Rachel's social media account left out a very important bit of information: a caption at the bottom of the photo that read, "Will tell my kids about this one day" (as noted by Buzzfeed). This seems to suggest that it was just a fun photo opp. The two do not appear to be dating, nor does it seem Orlando cheated on Katy with Rachel.

There were pre-split rumors about Orlando cheating on Katy with Selena Gomez at one point, too. Orlando and Selena were seen cozying up together in 2016, right before he went Instagram official with Katy. But nothing seems to suggest that he continued a relationship with her after making it official with Katy. While there's no proof that Orlando has cheated at any point, many fans seem to believe, "Where there's smoke, there's fire."

Katy Perry's hit single "Band-Aids" seems to suggest another reason for the couple's slow demise.

But rumors aside, if you listen to Katy's 2025 hit single "Band-Aids," it seems to paint a pretty solemn picture of what actually led to their divorce. Hint: It's not infidelity. It's death by a thousand cuts, as they say.

In the song, the lyrics read, "Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations / Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow. Band-Aids over a broken heart / It's not that complicated (Uh-huh) / To ask me how my day is / I'm flatlining trying to save this" (via Genius Lyrics). Nowhere in the song does Katy mention or even hint at infidelity, just a lack of affection and caring.

Katy was praised for her honesty after the song was released, with fans thanking her for being raw and vulnerable about the kind of death that many relationships die: death by benign neglect. On Instagram, Katy took to social media to thank fans for their love, writing, "Thank you for the love on 'Band-Aids' … tbh I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out … even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable."