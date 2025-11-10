Did Orlando Bloom Just Soft-Launch His New Romance With Rachel Lynn Matthews? By Darrell Marrow Published Nov. 10 2025, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Rumors about Orlando Bloom’s love life are swirling after he was spotted with an actor dressed as Katy Perry — yes, you read that right. The actor, who usually keeps a low profile, appeared at an event in Los Angeles, and fans quickly noticed a familiar presence in the photo. It wasn’t Katy, but someone dressed up like her. Now, people are curious about whether Orlando is dating someone new following his split from the pop star.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Mega Agency

Is Orlando Bloom dating Rachel Lynn Matthews?

Weeks after confirming his split from longtime fiancée Katy Perry, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was photographed at a Los Angeles Halloween party with actor Rachel Lynn Matthews, according to People. In photos Rachel shared to Instagram Stories, Orlando had his arm around her while wearing a skeleton costume. Rachel wore a blue bodysuit and a black wig resembling Katy's Blue Origin flight look. A rep for Orlando did not immediately comment, and neither star has confirmed the rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel, 32, is best known for standout performances in Blumhouse’s slasher hits Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U, a three-episode stint as Magpie on The CW’s Batwoman, and voicing Honeymaren in Disney’s Frozen II. She also co-founded the production company Honor Role with longtime friend Camila Mendes.

The Halloween photos — and Rachel’s clever Katy-inspired costume—sparked headlines and social media buzz. In a second image posted to Reddit, Rachel even recreated Katy's post-landing moment by kissing the ground and captioned it, “Take up space!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Mega Agency

Orlando Bloom is single and back on the market — technically.

The renewed interest in Orlando's dating life follows his breakup with Katy Perry, which they announced in a joint statement on July 3. “Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” their representatives said, adding that they would continue raising their daughter “with love, stability, and mutual respect.” In September, Orlando addressed the split on NBC’s Today, saying, “We’re going to be great. Nothing but love.”

Article continues below advertisement

Orlando and Katy's relationship began in 2016 after a Golden Globes after-party meet-cute. They took a brief break in 2017, rekindled their romance in 2018, and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020 before confirming their separation this year.

“They’ve been through a lot together, and while they’ve decided to go their separate ways, there’s still a mutual respect between them,” a source told People. “They’re still very much in touch and co-parenting Daisy together. For the sake of their daughter, they’re committed to keeping things amicable.”