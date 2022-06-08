Who Is Tiffany Coyne's Husband? Meet the 'Let's Make a Deal' Host's Family
A game show like Let’s Make a Deal is popular for a variety of reasons, including massive cash prizes and amazing hosts. As of now, Tiffany Coyne is the model and dancer who’s in charge of co-hosting the CBS hit.
She’s obviously quite popular among fans, seeing as she has more than 69,300 followers on Instagram. People are curious to know more about her — including her marriage. Here's what everyone should know about Tiffany's husband, Chris Coyne.
Who is Tiffany Coyne's husband? Meet Chris Coyne.
While it's unknown when Tiffany and Chris got married, we do know how they came together. Per the Price Is Right Fandom page, they first met as performers on a cruise ship. As her official Let's Make a Deal bio puts it: "[Tiffany] met her husband, Chris, while performing around the world with him." (More on Chris's career in a moment!)
According to Married Biography, the couple share two children together. Their daughter, Scarlett Rose, was born in August 2013, and their son, Carter Liam, was born in February 2018.
Tiffany began her rise to fame in 2009 when she took over on Let’s Make a Deal in place of Alison Fiori. Prior to that, Tiffany made a career for herself as a dancer as part of the Utah Jazz. She even spent time teaching others how to dance as an instructor.
After her time with the Utah Jazz, she was able to explore different parts of the world while performing on cruise ships, traveling to places like Norway, Russia, Sweden, and Denmark.
It's clear that Tiffany has an impressive career to take note of — so what does her husband do?
According to Chris's Instagram bio he’s a “daddy, husband, sound editor, two time Emmy nominee, MPSE [Motion Picture Sound Editors] nominee, author, singer, songwriter, stand-up [comedian], and modern dancer." Based on his list, he’s obviously got tons of interests he loves to pursue. As a singer, he released an album in 2015 called "By God's Grace."
Here’s what else fans should know about Tiffany Coyne’s husband, Chris Coyne.
Based on Chris’s IMDb page, he’s been involved in the sound department for a long list of shows, including New Looney Tunes, Big Hero 6: The Series, Elena of Avalor, and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? He’s been part of his fair share of projects, so it makes sense that he’s received a few nominations over the years.
A quick scroll through his Instagram reveals just how much he loves being a dad too. Most of the pictures he posts include his wife and two children.
One of the adorable pictures he posted with his daughter shows her covering his face with shaving cream. Another picture he posted shows him spending time with his family at the beach on Thanksgiving day. In a pic from Easter 2022, he's spending time in a grassy field with both of his children during a moment when they were likely enjoying an Easter egg hunt in their neighborhood.
Based on what they’re both comfortable sharing with the world on social media, Tiffany and Chris seem to be incredibly happy.