Who Is Tiffany Coyne's Husband? Meet the 'Let's Make a Deal' Host's Family

While it's unknown when Tiffany and Chris got married, we do know how they came together. Per the Price Is Right Fandom page, they first met as performers on a cruise ship. As her official Let's Make a Deal bio puts it: "[Tiffany] met her husband, Chris, while performing around the world with him." (More on Chris's career in a moment!)

According to Married Biography, the couple share two children together. Their daughter, Scarlett Rose, was born in August 2013, and their son, Carter Liam, was born in February 2018.