Johnny Depp Might Be Starring in 'Beetlejuice 2' With Ex-Fiancé Winona Ryder and We Are Not OK

Divorces are rough — especially in Hollywood. Two years after Amber Heard and Johnny Depp split, Amber penned an opinion piece for The Washington Post about her experience with domestic violence. It didn't directly name Johnny, but it was pretty clear he was the culprit.

As a result of Amber's words, the award-winning actor was removed from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, as well as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them at Warner Bros.