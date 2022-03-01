It always comes off a bit skeezy whenever you come across someone who isn't willing to say something to your face but has no problem running their mouth about you behind your back.\n\nHowever before you go and confront someone about that, it's probably best to assess the situation and see if it's even worth opening that can of worms.If it's a person you thought was a close friend of yours, then yeah it's probably best to address that situation and see where things went wrong. However, if it's someone that shouldn't really matter to you in the grand scheme of things and they aren't affecting your job or ability to have meaningful relationships with those that you love, then it's probably best to just let them go on hating on you off in a corner somewhere.However, if it's someone that you work with or for, then you'll probably want to know where they're coming from with all of that behind-the-back rage. This is probably why this TikToker's video went viral.User Samantha Rae Garcia started recording when she discovered that her boss was letting their lips let loose about her and her work performance just a few feet away.Little did Samantha's manager know that she was sitting within earshot of their backbiting. The TikTok user appeared to take the whole thing in stride, even whispering rejoinders in the video and turning the entire situation into a comedic piece of content.The video's text overlay reads: "My boss didn't know I was right here while she was talking s*** about me," followed by a painting nails emoji. A caption attached to the now-viral TikTok reads: "I quit my job of 4 years today. I'm done with these disrespectful, hasn't had manager training in 50 years managers BYE."Samantha also added a heart emoji and her CashApp information. (probably because, well, she just quit her job.)So what was the root of Samantha's manager's ire? She says in the comments that her (former) boss "was upset because I used a to-go container instead of a tin container for two of our entrees. She claimed she had told me to do this already."In the video, Samantha's manager could be heard mocking her voice and saying that didn't want to "baby" people any longer.\n\nThere were tons of commenters who replied to the video who were impressed with Samantha's self-control. Others stated that it's because of bosses like the one that the TikToker had that folks are quitting jobs left and right.Another commenter remarked that the TikToker could file for unemployment even though she quit, blaming her for doing so in a "toxic work environment.\n\nIt should also be noted that Samantha was working a gig in the foodservice industry, a job market right now that is going through a heck of a time trying to fully staff its locations.There is a silver lining for Samantha, however. She states that she applied for a new "dream" job in the comments section, and she ultimately landed it.