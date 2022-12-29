TikToker Says You're Going to Get Fired "Out of the Blue" if Your Job Does This
With all of this talk of there being a recession in 2023, there are probably a lot of folks out there worrying about losing their jobs and how they can best hold onto the one that they've got.
But even with the ominous prognostications that it's going to be a lean job market headed into 2023, there are still a large number of jobs going unfilled.
As of October 2022, the, US Bureau of Labor Statistics stated that there were a whopping 10.3 million jobs that are still open in the United States. Now that doesn't mean all of these 10.3 million open employment positions are necessarily desirable and if you've got a good thing going in your current role, why would you want to jeopardize it?
So if you are worried about losing your gig, then you might want to check out what this TikToker has to say about how some companies decide to up and terminate workers out of the blue, and what to look out for in the event that upper management is cutting you loose.
TikToker @craigleveyesq, who goes by The Employment Lawyer on TikTok penned a viral clip discussing a phenomenon he says in the caption of his video that has been "happening more and more lately."
Craig says in the clip: "If you get an email from your supervisor at work totally out of the blue saying they want to have a one-on-one meeting with you in five minutes and they provide you with no context or no agenda don't be surprised if you show up to the meeting, HR is present, and they terminate you."
If this does happen to you and you believe that you've been wrongfully terminated, there are attorneys who will often give free consultations to hear you plead your case, just keep in mind your state's laws when it comes to hiring an attorney, along with your employment contract and the nature of your role with the company.
Some folks have recorded and posted their own termination meetings on social media, like a now-deleted clip from a TikToker who posts under the handle @elazie1.
Other users on the popular social media platform, however, have managed to post snippets of the original clip @elazie1 uploaded and offered up their own commentary on the situation. @workhap stated that the way managers went about firing @elazie1 was all wrong.
They stressed that while some human resources departments may say that they are there to help advocate for employees that they are ultimately looking out for the best interests of the company.
"This is to remind you that HR is not your friend. They will do this to you but they're doing the dirty work of your manager. If your manager doesn't have the decency to tell you one on one that this is gonna happen that manager never cared for you in the first place. So if this happens to you just know that you are so much better off with a new manager and a new team and that's what you're gonna get."
Have you ever been fired out of the blue and without any real or clear indication as to what you did wrong or how you could've helped the situation or improved upon your chances to make a more meaningful impact with your company? Or have you been fortunate enough to work in businesses where your supervisors and other team members had open lines of communication where folks clearly stated goals and expectations?