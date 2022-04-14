In 2013, Huffington Post did a moonshine taste test and Climax came out on top (this is not an innuendo). According to the taste testers it had a "spicy flavor, surprisingly gentle ending," and was "insanely sweet for moonshine, almost vanilla-y. Smooth, not too hot."

A lot of people wonder how it's possible to legalize moonshine, but the definition is merely that it's unaged. Moonshine is consumed right off the shelf.