Tim Smith From 'Moonshiners' Is a Real Spirited Guy — Let's Take a Shot at His Net Worth

He spoke with Zombies In My Blog (real name) in 2013, soon after he partnered up with Belmont Farm Distillery to make and sell his family's recipe. At the time, Season 3 of Moonshiners was just beginning and the world was well on its way to falling in love with Tim and his wacky antics. When asked why he named his moonshine Climax, Tim had a pretty G-rated response.

"Climax refers back to my community. I live in Climax, Virginia and I’m also the Fire Chief of Climax Fire Department," he explained.