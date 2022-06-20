Tim White, a WWE Referee Who Appeared on 'WWE Sunday Night Heat' and Others, Has Died

A WWE referee who appeared on programs like WWE Sunday Night Heat, WWE Monday Night RAW, and WWE Smackdown! during his decades-long career, died on June 19, 2022, at age 68.

Tim White stopped serving as a referee after suffering a severe shoulder injury during a "WWE Hell in a Cell" match with Chris Jericho and Triple H in 2002. He continued working for WWE in behind-the-scenes roles until his official retirement in 2009. What was his cause of death?