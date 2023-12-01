Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok The Time Travel Filter on TikTok Is Giving Folks an Interesting Glimpse at Their Older Selves What is the time travel filter on TikTok? Users are checking out this new selfie filter that supposedly predicts what you'll look like in the future. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Dec. 1 2023, Published 1:04 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@camerakelly

The Gist: Folks on TikTok are checking out the new time travel filter on TikTok.

This new feature gives folks a glimpse as to what their older selves may look like decades into the future.

People are impressed and a little perturbed by the results.

Article continues below advertisement

Who among us wouldn't want a crystal ball that could give us a glimpse into the future? I bet we'd all have similar questions for it. Do I end up with anyone? What can I do to avoid disaster or steer toward fulfillment? Does humanity manage to dig itself out of the effects of climate change, political and social divide, or the ever-looming threat of environmental disaster as we know it? Putting the more existential questions aside, most of us would probably be curious as to what we'd look like.

It can be fun to imagine what we would look like 10 years from now, 20 years from now, 40 years from now. On TikTok, however, you may not have to imagine it. Folks are currently obsessed with the new "time travel filter" on the popular video-sharing app. Many are using it to see what they would look like in the far future. Want to check it out for yourself? Here's what you ought to know about the fun new TikTok trend.

Article continues below advertisement

The time travel filter is the latest TikTok craze.

Whereas predictions for your appearance based on age might have asked you for some highly personal information in the past, it's now as simple as recording a new TikTok and scrolling for one of the latest filters the app has to offer. While in selfie mode, you can search for "time travel filter" to get a shockingly detailed glimpse at your past self.

Article continues below advertisement

The app starts by displaying 2023 on your face, i.e., the current year and your current appearance. Then, it starts advancing through the years and aging your face accordingly. You'll start to see your face slowly develop wrinkles and even gray hair as you start to age rapidly on your camera. Eventually, the filter will have gone through 50 years, allowing you to marvel at your future self and what you might look like decades from now.

Article continues below advertisement

Many TikTokers have been posting their own videos as they age into their future selves, usually backed by "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley. Many are either pleasantly surprised, amused, or even shocked by the results. After all, the changes to your face look subtle and natural enough that they could very well boast some accuracy with its aging process.