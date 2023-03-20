Eno Alaric on TikTok Claims to Be a Time Traveler From the Future Who Warns About Our Present

There are corners of TikTok that stretch far beyond dance trends, dub-overs, healthy living tips, and toxic relationships with your kids. Some folks share some content that is willing to dig deep into the heavier issues of our society. Service industry workers put terrible customers on blast. Others discuss their harrowing experiences with public harassment. Some even use the platform to call people to action and speak out against hate. Then there are the weirder TikTok spaces.

TikTok is a place where there's truly something for everyone, including weird conspiracy theories. One TikTok shares horror-inspired origin stories for some of our favorite children's shows. Another briefly documented their supposed brush with a giant and was even seemingly silenced by government agencies. Among these, there's Eno Alric. If that name sounds odd to you, it's because it's not from our time. Eno claims to be a time traveler who uses TikTok to warn us in the present of what's to come. What's their deal anyway?

Eno Alaric claims to be a time traveler on TikTok.

On Nov. 1, 2022, Eno Alaric (who uses the username @radienttimetraveler on TikTok) posted their first video to their profile. In it, they claim to be a time traveler who comes from the year 2671 (or sometimes, the year 2714) and is supposedly here to help us. They reportedly arrived in 2021 but only made themself public within the last few months after "getting everything ready."

"The reason I chose this period of time is because the years 2021-2025 lead to many dark times," they claim. "I hope that I will be able to change what the future has in hold for you all by warning what is to come." They've since posted several more TikToks, each of which warns about important future dates and even cataclysmic events yet to come. For example, they portended that the James Webb telescope would discover a planet that is "a mirrored version of Earth" on Nov. 30.

They also warned that an earthquake would strike the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean and give rise to an ancient species. They also predicted that a meteor containing aliens and unknown materials would hit Earth on Dec. 8 and that a "new drug" would be introduced to the world in early February that increases human lifespans. They even stated that the North and South Poles would reverse on March 2, 2023, which would supposedly bring the continents back together.

Logistically speaking, much of their content is probably made up. While some of these future events can't be readily verified, there are also several instances in which an event on a specified date did not occur when that date passed. Many people in the comments even point out that the TikTok user has gone back to delete certain videos when they prove to be false. For all intents and purposes, this is likely one gigantic prank designed to get people to fall down a conspiracy theory rabbit hole.