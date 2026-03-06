Timothée Chalamet's Ballet and Opera Comments Spark Debate Online Timothée Chalamet’s remarks about ballet and opera drew criticism from artists and performers across the arts community. By Amy Coleman Published March 6 2026, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Timothée Chalamet is no stranger to headlines, but this time the attention is not about a film role. Instead, the actor is facing criticism after comments he made about ballet and opera began circulating online.

The remarks came during a public conversation about movies and entertainment, but they quickly sparked debate once clips of the exchange spread across social media. As the discussion gained attention, people began examining Timothée Chalamet’s ballet and opera comments and the context in which they were made. What exactly did he say? Let's take a look.

Timothée Chalamet’s ballet and opera comments came during a conversation about modern movie trends.

People reports that Timothée made the remarks while speaking with Matthew McConaughey during a live conversation at the University of Texas at Austin on Feb. 24. The two actors, who previously appeared together in Interstellar, reunited in front of an audience to discuss filmmaking and the current state of the movie industry.

During the conversation, the actors talked about how films today often try to capture viewers’ attention quickly. The topic echoed recent comments from Matt Damon about how streaming era viewing habits have changed filmmaking decisions. According to Variety, Matt recently said studios increasingly push for big action moments earlier in movies because audiences may be watching while distracted.

“The standard way to make an action movie that we learned was, you usually have three set pieces. One in the first act, one in the second, one in the third,” he explained. “And now they’re like, ‘Can we get a big one in the first five minutes? We want people to stay.’” Timothée referenced similar ideas while discussing how some films succeed with audiences even without extremely fast pacing. During the conversation, he mentioned Netflix’s 2025 adaptation of Frankenstein as an example of a movie that managed to draw viewers in.

While talking about audience tastes and the way entertainment is promoted, Timothée explained that he feels audiences ultimately decide what becomes popular. “It does take you having to wave a flag of, ‘Hey, this is a serious movie,’ or something, and some people do want to be entertained and quickly,” the Oscar-nominated actor said. He added that he respects performers who actively encourage audiences to support certain types of art.

“I admire people, and I've done it myself, who go on a talk show and say, ‘Hey, we've got to keep movie theaters alive, we've gotta keep this genre alive,’” Timothée said. But he also suggested that if audiences truly want to see something, like with Barbie and Oppenheimer, they will show up for it and be "loud and proud" about it. The conversation then turned toward older performing arts such as ballet and opera, which led to the comments that drew criticism.

“I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.’ All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience. He quickly acknowledged that the remark could be taken the wrong way. “I just lost 14 cents in viewership,” he joked. “I just took shots for no reason.” Matthew responded with "That's not a shot. I hear what you're saying."

How did artists respond to Timothée's comments online?

After the clip circulated online, several performers and artists pushed back on the actor’s remarks. Canadian mezzo soprano Deepa Johnny wrote that the comment was disappointing and emphasized the importance of live performance. “There is nothing more impressive than the magic of live theatre, ballet and opera,” Deepa wrote, adding that artists across disciplines should support those traditions.

Ballet dancer Victor Caixeta also responded, noting the long history of the art forms. “Ballet and opera have survived for centuries,” Victor wrote, adding that it remains to be seen whether today’s films will still be watched hundreds of years from now. Brazilian actor and singer Thiago Fragoso shared a similar message when responding to the video. “Ballet and Opera, my friend … Some things deserve to exist. Go see some of that,” he wrote.