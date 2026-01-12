The Reason Timothée Chalamet Thanked Mr. Wonderful at the Golden Globes “If you would have told me when I was 19 years old I’d be thanking Mr. Wonderful from 'Shark Tank'...” By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 12 2026, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards, which took place on Jan. 11, 2026, brought together some of TV and film’s most talented stars in one room. Among them was Timothée Chalamet, who snagged the award for Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for his role in Marty Supreme.

Article continues below advertisement

During his acceptance speech, he did what many actors do: He thanked the people who brought the project to life. Of course, he also had to call out his partner, Kylie Jenner. But mixed into the speech was also a thank you to Shark Tank’s toughest shark, Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, who happened to be sitting at a table among other A-list celebs. But why did Timothée thank Mr. Wonderful (and why was he even there)?

Why did Timothée Chalamet thank Mr. Wonderful at the Golden Globes?

Source: Mega

During his award acceptance speech for his role in Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet thanked the “amazing cast,” which included Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, and Tyler, the Creator. He also gave a shout-out to Mr. Wonderful because he, too, was part of the A24 film’s cast. Mr. Wonderful actually made his acting debut in Marty Supreme, playing Milton Rockwell, a wealthy ink mogul.

Article continues below advertisement

After mentioning his name, Timothée joked, “If you would have told me when I was 19 years old I’d be thanking Mr. Wonderful from Shark Tank,” which prompted laughter from the crowd, and from Mr. Wonderful himself, and then continued, “All rright, you’re laughing, so I got away with that. Thank you, Kevin … I would have been stunned, but I would have been grateful.”

@goldenglobes The #GoldenGlobes award winner for Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy goes to.... Timothée Chalamet for his role in Marty Supreme! 🎥 ♬ original sound - Golden Globes

Article continues below advertisement

So Timothée’s thanks to Mr. Wonderful was just him thanking a member of the cast. And, according to many, Mr. Wonderful was surprisingly wonderful in the film. While his role didn’t replicate his real life, it mirrored some aspects, like being a wealthy investor looking for his next opportunity.

In the film, Mr. Wonderful sponsors Marty and takes him under his wing. But Marty, the ambitious entrepreneur and table tennis pro he is, gets entangled in a bit of a mess on his way up, including having an affair with Milton’s (Kevin’s character) wife, Kay Stone, played by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Article continues below advertisement

While you might be surprised that Mr. Wonderful can now add acting to his resume, he was more intrigued by the script itself. In an interview with ABC7, he said it “encapsulates, embodies, in a kinetic, visceral, chaotic way, the essence of the American Dream.”

Article continues below advertisement

He added that he relates to Marty because “I remember being Marty. I know what that’s like, and I think that’s why my character connected with him.” He also explained that the movie helped capture the concept of entrepreneurship, that “it’s not a destination, it’s a journey,” adding, “It was really a great chronicle of what it’s like to be an entrepreneur.”

Is ‘Marty Supreme’ based on a true story?

Marty Supreme tells the story of a table tennis legend based in New York in the 1950s. While it’s not entirely based on a true story, it is loosely inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, who was a table tennis star in the 1940s and ’50s, according to Today. The film takes bits and pieces from Reisman’s memoir, The Money Player: The Confessions of America's Greatest Table Tennis Champion and Hustler, and uses them to shape the character Marty, played by Timothée.

Article continues below advertisement