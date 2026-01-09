Golden Globes 2026 Seating Chart Revealed — Who’s Sitting Next to Who? "Omg HudCon right at the front." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Jan. 9 2026, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Mega

A sneak peek of the seating chart for the 2026 Golden Globes has been released, and the stars paired together as tablemates are pretty interesting. The annual prestigious award show, which celebrates film and television, airs on Jan. 11, 2026, and will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

While it’s not entirely surprising that Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal’s name cards were placed side by side as both were nominated for an award for their roles in Hamnet, it is interesting to see how the event organizers arranged others, like Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Hudson. So, let’s dive in and see where everyone is seated at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Here’s a look at the 2026 Golden Globes seating chart.

Source: Mega

Leonardo DiCaprio will be attending the Golden Globes as he was nominated for Best Actor (Musical/Comedy) for his role in One Battle After Another (2025). And if you’re wondering who’ll be sitting next to him, we’ve got the deets. Seated beside Leonardo are Miley Cyrus and Marlon Wayans. Quite the mix, right? Somehow, though, it actually works because it brings together a little comedy, a dash of nostalgia, and a touch of Miley energy.

But Leonardo’s table gets even more interesting because it also includes Kate Hudson, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture for her role in Song Sung Blue. Also sitting at the table are other iconic stars like Chris Pine, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Pamela Anderson, according to E! News.

Honestly, it seems like this table is shaping up to be the table to be at because you’ve got Leonardo, George, and Kate all coming together in one small space. Oh, and let’s not forget Jean Smart is also in the mix. Over at another table, you’ll find Melissa McCarthy, Kyra Sedgwick, and Joe Keery, an unexpected mix, but with Melissa there, we’re sure there will be plenty of laughable moments.

Meanwhile, at another table, Sarah Snook, nominated for her role in All Her Fault, is seated next to Emma Stone, who earned a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture for her role in Bugonia. And if we head back over to Jessie Buckley’s table, you’ll also find Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams seated there as well.

What food is being served at the 2026 Golden Globes?

Since you’ve shown interest in the Golden Globes seating chart, you’ll probably want to know what these A-list celebrities are going to be munching on during the awards. Japanese chef Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa will be serving the meals for the 2026 Golden Globes, marking this his third year doing it, and some of the menu items include Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut and Rosé Impérial champagnes, according to Daily Mail.