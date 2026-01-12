Here's the Reason A-List Celebs Wore “Be Good” Pins at the Golden Globes Mark Ruffalo is just one of the celebrities seen sporting the pin. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 12 2026, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you tuned into the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 11, 2026, you probably noticed a few A-listers sporting something other than the high-fashion outfits they had designed specifically for the event — a small pin that read “Be Good.” Events like these are often a prime place for celebs to be passively vocal, letting them stand for what’s important to them without making a scene.

Except the tiny pin that graced some celebrity outfits at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards did make a scene in a sense, because it got people talking, like a lot of people, many of whom are uninformed as to what the “Be Good” pin actually means. If you’re one of those, don’t fret, we’re here to fill you in.

The meaning behind the "Be Good" pin celebs wore at the Golden Globes.

Source: Mega Wanda Sykes wearing a "Be Good" pin at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

The “Be Good” pin you saw celebrities wearing at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards was worn in honor of Renee Nicole Good, the American citizen who was shot and killed by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Jan. 7, 2026. The pin not only calls attention to her death, but also promotes the message to be good.

Several celebrities wore the “Be Good” pin, including Wanda Sykes, Natasha Lyonne, Jean Smart, and Mark Ruffalo. Mark even shared a post on his official Instagram account the day of the awards that showed the words “Ice Out” in one slide and “Be Good” in another.

He captioned the post: “This week an American citizen was killed by ICE, and as a concerned human, I can’t pretend like this is normal. This is an invitation to everyone who follows me — if you’re concerned, you are not alone — together, we can stop the violence, and #BeGood, in honor of Renee Good.”

For context, Good was shot while inside her vehicle after being approached by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. Her wife, Becca Good, has since spoken out, per the BBC, saying, “We had whistles, they had guns.” Good was not only a wife but a mother of three.

Good’s death has not only prompted celebrities to wear the “Be Good” pin in her memory and to spread a positive message, but it has also sparked a widespread #BeGood campaign and protests across the country.

Other celebrities wore “Ice Out” pins at the Golden Globes in response to ICE’s aggressive actions.

The “Be Good” pin wasn’t the only anti-ICE message being pushed at the Golden Globes; “Ice Out” was another to be featured on pins worn by celebrities. The phrase presumably serves as a reaction to ICE’s recent efforts to enforce immigration policy, which have included thousands of arrests and raids being carried out around the country.