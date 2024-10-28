Home > Entertainment Timothée Chalamet Showed up at His Own Look-Alike Contest, and Someone Was Arrested Timothée Chalamet didn't stick around to see whether he could've won the contest. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 28 2024, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest had a remarkably simple premise. If you show up in Washington Square Park in lower Manhattan at a specific time, you can prove to the world that you look like the Dune actor. The event promised $50 to the winner and went viral on social media in the weeks leading up to the event.

Article continues below advertisement

When it actually happened on Oct. 27, it was an even bigger deal than the organizers could have dreamed. The real Timothée Chalamet actually showed up, and at least one of the look-alikes was arrested. Here's what we know about what went down at the event.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who was arrested at the Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest?

Timothée Chalamet's arrival at the event, where he was flanked by bodyguards, actually coincided with the arrival of NYPD to break the event up. They also charged the organizers with a fine for an "unpermitted costume contest," which seems like a great use of NYPD resources. One contestant at the event was also arrested, although the immediate reason for the arrest was not totally clear.

The NYPD said that charges in the case were "pending." “It started off as a silly joke and now it’s turned pandemonium,” Paige Nguyen, a producer for YouTuber Anthony Po, said of the event. Flyers for the event, which had been posted around New York City, eventually went viral and led to thousands of RSVPs for an online invitation to the event.

Article continues below advertisement

After they were ordered to disperse, the attendees found a backup location at a nearby park where contestants actually competed to see who looked the most like the actor, walking up onto a makeshift stage. The group was eventually narrowed down to four, according to ABC News, and those final contestants were then asked questions about their French fluency, their romantic intentions with Kylie Jenner, and their plan to make the world a better place.

Article continues below advertisement

Miles Mitchell, a 21-year-old Staten Island resident, eventually emerged victorious. He was dressed like Timothée's character Willy Wonka from the movie Wonka and tossed candy into the crowd following his victory. “I’m excited and I’m also overwhelmed,” Mitchell said following his victory. “There were so many good look-alikes. It was really a toss-up.”

Thanks to a combination of well-chosen roles, Timothée Chalamet has become one of the most popular young actors working today. His next project, A Complete Unknown, sees him taking on the role of Bob Dylan, and he's already had remarkable success this year with Dune: Part 2. The look-alike contest was not meant to be the grand ordeal that it turned into, but it's a reflection of the actor's popularity at this particular moment.