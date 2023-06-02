Home > News > Human Interest Timothy Bliefnick's 'Family Feud' Episode Is Even Creepier After His Murder Conviction Timothy Bliefnick was once a contestant on 'Family Feud,' but he has since been convicted of murdering his wife. What happened on the episode? By D.M. Jun. 2 2023, Published 8:20 a.m. ET Source: Becky Bliefnick Facebook

Former Family Feud contestant Timothy Bliefnick was found guilty of murdering his estranged wife on May 31, 2023. Timothy was arrested in March for the February 23 shooting death of Rebecca “Becky” Bliefnick, following an investigation by detectives in Quincy, Ill. The couple had a tumultuous relationship and Becky’s friends testified that she was afraid of Timothy, according to Muddy River News.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, some viewers are looking back at Timothy’s episode on Family Feud and are pointing to a grime answer choice he gave on the show — as some suggest that his marriage was in turmoil all along.

Timothy Bliefnick gave a creepy answer when he appeared on a 'Family Feud' episode.

Timothy’s appearance on Family Feud went off like most episodes of the classic game show. In one round, host Steve Harvey asked, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” To which Timothy answered, “Saying ‘I do.'” And while he was quick to suggest that the answer didn't reflect his personal feelings, the remark may now be unsettling given Timothy’s conviction. However, the answer was second on the leaderboard as 20 people agreed with Timothy.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Becky Bliefnick?

Texts from Becky’s phone revealed that she warned her sister, Sarah Reilly, about Timothy’s behavior and suggested that he could be dangerous. “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the No. 1 person of interest is Tim, because that is who would do something to me,” Becky wrote. Adding, “I’m putting this in writing because I’m fearful that he will somehow harm me.”

During the trial, investigators concluded that Becky’s killer entered her home through a second story window before shooting her 14 times. Prosecutors also argued that Timothy had orchestrated a plan to murder Becky.

Article continues below advertisement

Footage captured from neighboring cameras showed a bicyclist traveling near her Quincy home the night of the shooting, but the rider couldn't be identified. However, prosecutors argued that Timothy’s WHOOP tracking bracelet wasn't active during the period when the bicyclist was unaccounted for.

Article continues below advertisement

Given everything that has happened since Timothy appeared on 'Family Feud,' many people have since revisited the episode and his one answer is downright creepy now. Did he answer about his wedding regret hint that there were serious issues in his marriage?

Timothy Bliefnick has been convicted of murder.

Despite Timothy’s previous attempts to sway doubt about his love for Becky, her sister is thankful that the convicted murderer will soon be sentenced. “We should not have to suffer a life without Becky who was robbed of her life in the most hateful, cowardly and cruel way,” Sarah said after the verdict was read (per Law & Crime). Adding, “But we are relieved that the verdict delivers justice, and we are thankful for all who made it a reality.”

Article continues below advertisement

Becky’s father didn't speak to reporters after the verdict was announced, but he did testify during the heartbreaking trial. William Postle recalled discovering his daughter in her home after Timothy claimed she wasn't responding to his attempts to reach her.