Charleston Radio Host TJ Phillips Has Died, Leaving Many Wondering What Happened TJ Phillips was a part of Charleston radio listeners for life.

Country fans in Charleston, S.C. are dealing with a loss following the news that TJ Phillips, a long-time radio host in the area, has died. TJ most recently worked as one of the co-hosts on TJ & Jessica in the Morning with Jessica Chandler weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. as well as Saturdays on 92.5 Kickin’ Country in Charleston.

TJ had worked in Charleston radio for years, and in that time, he had become a part of many listeners' lives. Following the news of his death, many wanted to know what his cause of death was. Here's what we know.

What was TJ Phillips's cause of death?

The news of TJ's death was first announced on June 9, when his radio group put out a statement explaining the news. “Charleston Media Solutions is sad to announce the passing of TJ Phillips, who died peacefully on Sunday, June 8,” the statement read. No cause of death was provided, so all we know for sure is that he died peacefully. It's unclear whether his death was sudden or expected, and we don't know whether he had a known illness. He was just 66 years old.

“TJ Phillips was more than a morning DJ. He was an immensely talented broadcaster, but also a veteran who proudly served his country, a man who constantly tried to make the lives of others better, and a friend who will be greatly missed,” said Paul O’Malley, President of Charleston Media Solutions, in a statement. Before joining Charleston Radio Group, TJ worked at WEZL from 1990 until 2016.

During that time, he made a name for himself in the Charleston community and earned a number of local accolades from the Charleston City Paper and other outlets. He was clearly beloved in the community, and his continued presence on the airwaves for more than 30 years helped ingratiate him in the lives of all those who listened to either one of his radio stations regularly. For many, he was simply part of the routine.

Sending our condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of longtime radio personality TJ Phillips. ⁦@Kickin925fm⁩ just announced his unexpected death on Sunday. May he rest in peace.

Fans are heartbroken over the news of TJ's passing.

Although we still don't know exactly what happened to him, TJ's death sent shockwaves through his listenership. "I remember listening to him on the WEZL back in the 90s. R.I.P. to a legend," one person wrote on Reddit. "I used to listen to him on WEZL when I was riding to middle school with my mom in the early '90s. Big loss to the radio industry and to the Lowcountry," another person added.