Toby Curtsinger's Wife Stayed With Him After He Served His Time in Prison

Back in 1988, Gilbert "Toby" Curtsinger began working at a bourbon distillery in Frankfort, Ky. Over time, he began stealing the bottles and selling them. Eventually, he would become the ringleader of an entire operation where over 200 bottles of expensive liquor were taken. By September 2017, Curtsinger pled guilty to numerous charges and was later sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Now, the so-called Bourbon King's story is featured on Netflix's true-crime documentary series, Heist. His episodes, titled "The Bourbon King Parts 1 and 2," talk all about how he managed to steal the world's most expensive bourbon.

Despite committing these crimes, Curtsinger was always a family man. So after his arrest, what happened to his wife?