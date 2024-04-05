Home > Viral News > Influencers Todrick Hall Net Worth Is Impressive, but His New Crib Is Even More Shocking In March 2024, Todrick further expanded his real estate portfolio by purchasing an LA home that he has affectionately dubbed the "Haus of Hall." By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 5 2024, Published 5:47 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the world of entertainment, the power of song and dance is often a stepping stone for the ambitious, a prelude to the grand narrative that is fame and fortune. Todrick Hall is no exception, and his meteoric rise from American Idol contestant to multi-hyphenate star is the stuff of dreams.

Article continues below advertisement

But what truly sets Todrick apart is not just his undeniable talent or charismatic presence; it's his ability to turn his art into a lucrative empire, making Todrick Hall's net worth a subject of fascination for fans. As we peel back the layers of Todrick Hall's career and financial achievements, it becomes clear that his influence extends far beyond the stage and the recording studio.

What is Todrick Hall's net worth?

Source: Getty Images

According to sources such as Celebrity Net Worth, Todrick's net worth is estimated at an impressive $12 million. After securing a spot in the semi-finals on Season 9 of American Idol, Todrick Hall has not only emerged as a popular YouTuber and an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, but has also significantly influenced his net worth through his multifaceted career.

Article continues below advertisement

His talent and versatility led him to become a resident choreographer and an occasional judge on RuPaul's Drag Race starting from its eighth season, further enhancing his profile in the entertainment industry. Between 2016 and 2017, Hall showcased his theatrical talents by starring in Broadway productions such as Kinky Boots and Chicago, which not only expanded his artistic repertoire but also contributed to his financial success.

Todrick Hall Singer, Rapper, Choreographer, Actor, YouTuber Net worth: $12 million Todrick Hall is an accomplished singer, rapper, dancer, reality star, and YouTuber who first rose to fame as a contestant on Season 9 of American Idol. Name: Todrick Hall Birthdate: April 4, 1985 Birthplace: Plainview, Texas Father: Name unknown Mother: Brenda Cornish

Article continues below advertisement

Todrick's innovative music career, featuring four studio albums including Somebody's Christmas (2010), Straight Outta Oz (2016), Forbidden (2018), and Femuline (2021), with "Straight Outta Oz" and "Forbidden" as visual albums, significantly contributes to his estimated $12 million net worth. These works highlight his storytelling prowess and diverse talents, bolstering his financial standing.

In March 2024, Todrick showed off his new house to YouTube fans.

Before we get to the new Los Angeles home, let's back up! Per a report shared by Silicon Valley, Todrick listed his magnificent Sherman Oaks residence for $7.25 million, but also offers a leasing option for around $30,000 a month. This sprawling 8,000-square-foot property boasts five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a vast great room featuring glass walls that lead to a multi-level backyard, making it a pinnacle of luxury living.

Article continues below advertisement

Todrick acquired this exceptional home in May 2022 for $6.1 million, which was 19 percent above its listed price at the time. Initially placed on the market at $8.5 million in December 2023, the estate, constructed in 2018 on a lot spanning over three-quarters of an acre, features elegant interiors including a dining room complete with a bar, and a cozy fireplace in the living room.