Your Guide to Beating Togekiss in a 'Pokémon GO' Raid

Your Guide to Beating Togekiss in a 'Pokémon GO' RaidBy Sara Belcher
May. 5 2022, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
Even if you don't have access to the 5-Star Raids in Pokémon GO, the app still offers some incredibly powerful and coveted Pokémon for lower raids.
Togekiss is the final evolution of Togepi, and if you're playing Pokémon GO before May 8, you'll have an opportunity to catch the powerful Pokémon in a 3-Star Raid. Here's everything you need to know about beating Togekiss in battle, including its weaknesses.
How to beat Togekiss in 'Pokémon GO.'
Togekiss is a Fairy and Flying-type Pokémon, which means that it's weak against Poison, Rock, Steel, Electric, and Ice-type moves — and any Pokémon that has a move set composed of a combination of these will work wonderfully when battling the Pokémon.
Of course, because of its types, Togekiss is also not susceptible to Grass, Dragon, and Dark-type moves and Pokémon, so be sure to steer clear of those before heading into battle with one.
Metagross (and the Shadow version of Metagross) is one of the most powerful Pokémon to take into battle against Togekiss. When it's stacked with the moves Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash, you should have no problem defeating Togekiss in battle.
Next to Metagross, Zacian with Metal Claw, Wild Charge, or Iron Head will also do, as will Deoxys' Poison Jab and Zap Cannon. If you managed to catch the Therian Forme of Thunderus when it was available, any of its Electric-type moves will also do.
Before going into battle, it's also important to note any potential weather conditions that could boost Togekiss' stats. The Pokémon receives a CP boost if it's cloudy or windy out, so be mindful of that. If you find yourself battling Togekiss in these weather conditions, it'll be stronger than normal, which could make it more difficult to take town. The higher CP your Pokémon are at, the better your chances are.
Beyond these Pokémon, other good options are Galarian Zen Darmanitan, Kyurem, Rampardos, Rhyperior, Shadow Zapdos, and Shadow Magnezone. As stated before, though, any Pokémon that has any combination of Poison, Rock, Steek, Electric, or Ice-type moves will suffice in battle — even if they're not one of the Legendary Pokémon mentioned here. If you're still worried about taking down Togekiss with your Pokémon, be sure to call in some friends to join the raid with you.