Your Guide to Beating Togekiss in a 'Pokémon GO' Raid

Even if you don't have access to the 5-Star Raids in Pokémon GO, the app still offers some incredibly powerful and coveted Pokémon for lower raids.

Togekiss is the final evolution of Togepi, and if you're playing Pokémon GO before May 8, you'll have an opportunity to catch the powerful Pokémon in a 3-Star Raid. Here's everything you need to know about beating Togekiss in battle, including its weaknesses.