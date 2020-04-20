Store Refuses Refund to Man Who Bought $10K Worth of Toilet Paper to Sell on eBay

One hoarder of massive quantities of toilet paper got what was coming to him when the store he purchased it from refused to refund him. According to Newsweek, a man in Australia bought $10,000 worth of toilet paper and sanitizer.

That's way too much. It's people like him who have been causing shortages in stores everywhere, and when he wanted his money back, the store's director, John-Paul Drake, wouldn't hear of it. In fact, he posted a video to explain the situation.

A supermarket boss has publicly shamed a stockpiler as frustration over the supply of certain products continues to grow. It is claimed the man tried to return thousands of rolls of toilet paper and hundreds of litres of hand sanitiser for a refund. @elise_baker_ #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/TrQDb1XrPC — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) April 14, 2020

"I had my first customer yesterday who said he wanted to get a refund on 150 packets of 32-pack toilet paper and 150 units of one-liter [hand] sanitizer. I told him that," Drake said, giving the camera the middle finger.

He explained that the man had hoarded all that product not because he needed it but because he was going to try to sell it for a profit on eBay. But then, eBay shut down his account, and his gross little price-gouging scheme was thwarted.

So, he thought he'd return all the toilet paper and hand sanitizer to the store to make his money back. But the store refused him. Now he's stuck with insane amounts of toilet paper and hand sanitizer and no one to buy it from him. Poor guy. (Not.)

This is exactly the kind of behavior that has led to shortages in stores, fights over toilet rolls, and panic-buying from others. It's gross. And it's not like the store just let him walk out with that much toilet paper. He had a whole operation!

"The person had a team of people that bought the products because you're only allowed to buy one of each at a time," John-Paul told 3AW Radio in Australia. "So, you do your sums at 150 separate purchases to buy these. Absolutely disgraceful."

John-Paul and his team are so "over this sort of behavior." It's frightening to see people act so horribly toward each other during a time when we need to come together more than ever. There will always be those few who ruin it for the rest of us, and this guy was definitely one of those people.

According to Newsweek, this wasn't the first time something like this has happened. A similar thing happened in Woolworths supermarkets in Australia in March, which let them to send their customers a memo addressing the situation.

It read, "From Wednesday 11 March 2020 until further notice, we will not provide a refund where you have simply changed your mind about products purchased from Woolworths," the supermarket said in a memo according to the New Zealand Herald.

It became abundantly clear that people were taking advantage of the panic, which caused other people to panic, which snowballed into a terrible problem. It's just another thing that grocery store workers have to deal with on top of being on the front lines during a scary global pandemic.