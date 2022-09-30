What's the Status of Tom Oar’s Health on 'Mountain Men' — “They Were Worried That I Would Have a Heart Attack”

After living in the Montana mountains for more than 40 years, Tom Oar finally has a reason to leave his cabin. In the fourth episode of Mountain Men Season 11, we discover that Tom has been experiencing serious health problems in recent weeks. A former rodeo cowboy with a love for strenuous activity, the news of his deteriorating health turned his life upside down.

So much so, he and his wife Nancy decided to make the treacherous 80-mile trek into Libby to get the problem checked out. Here is everything you need to know about Tom Oar’s health status.