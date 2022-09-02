Martha Tansy Is a New Addition to ‘Mountain Men’ — Who Is She, and Is She Married?

“Fun way to swap out to Bigger Springs... Open wide,” Martha captioned the post. “The @hiliftjacks made this so quick and slick! Bring on a 1,000lb moose...I’m ready!!”

Martha also competes in racing events in Alaska and across the country. Her Instagram page features photos of her racing a variety of off-road vehicles. She also shows support for fellow women in the industry through the Ladies Off-Road Network.