D.B. Sweeney Is the Longtime Narrator of the Hit History Channel Series, 'Mountain Men'

Since it debuted in 2012, the reality series Mountain Men has followed a set of survivalists who live all around the United States. The stars of the History Channel series largely live off-the-grid, and they do everything from selling fur, to foraging for food, to warding off predators in order to survive and to keep themselves and their families safe.

Though the Mountain Men cast has changed over the years, the narrator has been the same the entire time.

Because the series does feature people from different regions who use their own individual methods to live off the land, a narrator is there for each and every episode to guide the viewers.

Who narrates 'Mountain Men?'

For nine year and more than 100 episodes, Daniel Bernard "D.B." Sweeney has been the voice of the popular History Channel program, Mountain Men. The 59-year-old Long Island native originally got started in his career on Broadway. He is now known for his voiceover work, and for his acting career.

D.B. is currently lending his voice to content featured on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). He previously narrated the National Geographic Television series Ice Pilots and to three seasons of the Fox Sports Net show Beyond the Glory. His narration can also be heard on the Netflix original docuseries, Fist Team: Juventus. The show centered around the Italian soccer club, Juventus F.C.

He did voice acting for several popular animated films as well. D.B. was the voice of Aladar, the main character in the the 2000 film Dinosaur. His voice also appeared in the 2003 Disney movie, Brother Bear. The actor starred in a slew of live-action films as well. He played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1988 sports drama movie Eight Men Out, and he appeared as Travis Walton in the 1993 science fiction thriller Fire in the Sky.

His live-action television work includes roles on House, Life as We Know It, Castle, Jericho Criminal Minds, CSI: NY, Touch, and S.W.A.T. Most recently, D.B. had a two-episode part as Mr. Keene on the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects. The thriller show starred Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, and Chris Messina in the main roles.

He is next set to act in the horror film, Sarah, which is currently in pre-production. The movie will feature Some Kind of Wonderful star Mary Stuart Masterson, Candyman actress Virginia Madsen, and One Tree Hill alum Craig Sheffer as the lead characters.

