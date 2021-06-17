'Mountain Men' Star Jake Herak Lost Two of His Dogs Ahead of Season 10

Montana-based lion hunter Jake Herak joined the cast of Mountain Men in Season 7, and he quickly became a fan favorite because of his team of dogs.

The History Channel series Mountain Men follows a set of self-sufficient survivalists around the United States who are living completely off-the-grid. Since the docu-series debuted in 2012, viewers have seen these frontiersmen battle the elements, including extreme weather conditions and dangerous wildlife.

In the Season 10 episode "Coyote Showdown", the Mountain Men narrator (D.B. Sweeney) reveals that both Clutch and Henry have died.

Jake attempts to keep menacing mountain lions away from ranch land by training and using several Treeing Walker Coonhounds. Though he has grown the group over the years, a few of his dogs have been staples on his squad, including Henry and Clutch.

What happened to Clutch on 'Mountain Men?'

In the second episode of Season 10, Jake is training his "youngest team in years," and he's added a new dog to the mix: a six-month-old named Trip, who earned his moniker because he came to Montana from New Mexico. Trip joins Jake's other hounds, Lefty, Marlene, Trixie, and Viola "Vi," who are also preparing for the next hunting season. However, two of his most tried and true dogs are missing.

The Mountain Men narrator reveals that Jake recently lost "two of his most trusted veterans," which is why he got Trip. "Trip joined the pack following two sudden losses," D.B. Sweeney explains. "Ten-year-old Henry, who succumbed to cancer, and six-year-old Clutch, who suffered an accidental death." Neither the narrator nor Jake would elaborate on what caused Clutch's "accidental death," though fans are more than intrigued to learn what exactly happened.

In November of 2020, ahead of his hunting season, Jake opened up about losing Clutch for the first time on his Instagram feed. He shared a video of his late dogs. "The crew," Jake wrote in the caption. "As I look forward to tomorrow's opening day of lion season I can't help but look back at the past.. This will be my first season without both Henry and Clutch man... So as I look forward to the tomorrow, I can't help but reflect on the past..."

