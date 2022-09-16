Did 'Mountain Men's Eustace Conway Retire After Season 10?

In September 2022, the longstanding survivalist series Mountain Men returned to the small screen for its 11th season, reuniting fans with more than a few familiar faces.

Along with fan-favorites Tom and Nancy Oar, newer faces like Martha and Elli Tansy appear on Season 11. However, fans can’t help but notice that one cast member is missing. While Eustace Conway has been a staple on the HISTORY channel show for a decade, he’s yet to make an appearance.

So, what happened to Eustace on Mountain Men? Here’s what we know.