Home > FYI If You Want to Know How It Felt to Be Tom Petty, Check out His Estate Sale Going to Tom Petty's estate sale is like having one last dance with the beloved musician. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 6 2024, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: AESWON Estate Sale Company

You didn't have to know Tom Petty, or even listen to his music, to clock him as a cool guy. His long blond hair spent most of its time cut in a breezy feathered style, falling onto shoulders usually clad in a denim or leather jacket. He was the kind of artist who could get away with wearing sunglasses onstage, even though it's pitch black. Throw in the fact that he was an incredibly talented musician, and you've got yourself one heck of a rock n' roll recipe.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Petty spent decades cranking out hits with his band the Heartbreakers, then on his own. He famously danced with a dead Kim Basinger in the music video for "Mary Jane's Last Dance" and played the Mad Hatter in "Don't Come Around Here No More." It was almost impossible to assign a specific genre to such an eclectic person, which undoubtedly spilled over into his personal life. Seven years after the singer's death, a small estate sale invites people into his world. Here's what we know.

Source: AESWON Estate Sale Company; Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Petty's estate sale is in Los Angeles.

Tom passed away in October 2017 at the age of 66 from a drug overdose. According to an obituary in The Guardian, he was survived by his "second wife, Dana York Epperson, whom he married in 2001, his daughters Adria and AnnaKim from his first marriage, his stepson, Dylan, from Dana’s previous marriage, his brother, Bruce, and granddaughter, Everly."

Information about the estate sale can be found on the AESWON Estate Sale Company website, which is based in Los Angeles. Evidently, they have been working with his family to host the sale featuring "items and furnishings that he hand-picked for his home and were very special to him." It runs Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It then picks back up at 10 a.m. the next morning and ends at 4:00 p.m. on the 10th. The address will be posted on Nov. 8 at 9 a.m.

Article continues below advertisement

What can we expect to see at Tom Petty's estate sale?

You can check out photos of the available items on the AESWON website, or watch videos they uploaded to their TikTok. Many of these pieces appear to be either from Japan or inspired by Japan. Please note we are not experts and sadly, the items listed do not include a description. If you're into solid wooden furniture decorated with intricate carvings, this is the place to be. We'll say this about Tom Petty: He loves a piece of furniture that's going to require several people to move.

Article continues below advertisement

Do not sleep on this man's taste in art or his love of dishware. There are mirrors fit for a king and at least one impressive dining table that is built for someone who likes to entertain. For anyone interested in lamps that double as statement pieces, the late Tom Petty has you covered.