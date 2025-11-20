Who Is Billionaire Tom Steyer's Wife and What Does She Have To Say About His War on Climate Change? Tom Steyer's wife Kat Taylor is on the board of multiple nonprofit organizations. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 20 2025, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

Before Tom Steyer threw his hat in the ring for the role of governor in California, he was already fighting the good fight when it came to climate change. In fact, in addition to being a businessman, he has made a career out of it, along with his wife, Kat Taylor. But who is Tom Steyer's wife, and what does she do for a living while her billionaire husband is working on his own methods of sustainable energy?

Article continues below advertisement

Although Kat has worked plenty with her husband over the years, all of her life's work is not tied to Tom's. She has made a name for herself in the climate change industry. She has also worked for and with numerous organizations and nonprofits in the San Francisco Bay area in California, and Kat went to both Harvard and Stanford. So yes, she is the real deal.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Steyer's wife cares about sustainable energy as much as he does.

Per her LinkedIn, Kat "works in service of restoring social justice and environmental well-being to build a more equitable and inclusive world." She is the chair of the board of directors at Beneficial State Bank, which specializes in servicing individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. She has also been the director of the Good Samaritan Family Resource Center for more than 30 years.

Outside of her own philanthropic work and career, Kat is one of the founders of the TomKat Ranch Educational Foundation, along with Tom. The foundation, per its website, has a mission of growing and sustaining food sources.

Article continues below advertisement

"Our goal is to transform 5 million acres to regenerative land management and eaters to regeneratively-grown food," the website explains. The goal is also to create renewable energy, which is something Kat has spoken about. In an April 2025 post on LinkedIn, Kat shared one of Tom's posts about the climate crisis and added her own thoughts. "Like my husband, Tom Steyer, I'm an optimist," she wrote. "Renewable energy is 'cheaper, faster, better,' and crucial in the fight against climate change."

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Steyer made headlines for his multimillion-dollar house plans.

In January 2025, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tom and Kat's plans to build a $4 million home on a cliffside property they purchased. Think Tony Stark's Avengers home, but with a more natural feel. Per the outlet, the plans involved using environmentally friendly construction methods and supplies and building a home that would be three stories tall, with lots of greenery and open skylights incorporated.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Tom Steyer's net worth?

According to Forbes, Tom's net worth sits at $2 billion. This is thanks to his decades as a hedge fund manager. He has also worked in politics, once as California Gov. Gavin Newsom's economic recovery task force leader.

Tom Steyer Businessman, Politician Net worth: $2 billion Tom Steyer is a hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and environmentalist. He is one of the founders of OneCalifornia Bank, and he once worked with Gov. Gavin Newsom. Birthdate: June 27, 1957 Birthplace: New York City, N.Y. Marriages: Kat Taylor ​(1986) Children: Evelyn, Henry, Charles, and Samuel Steyer Education: Yale University, Stanford University