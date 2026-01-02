Tommy Lee Jones Starred Alongside His Daughter in Her First Acting Role The 'Men In Black' star's daughter, Victoria Kafta Jones, passed away on Jan. 1, 2026. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Jan. 2 2026, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There aren't too many film genres that actor Tommy Lee Jones hasn't touched. Whether he's playing a no-nonsense agent in the Men In Black franchise or as historical figures such as Lincoln and JFK, there isn't an acting role that's too much for Tommy Lee to handle. Although he's played a man of many emotions, it's safe to say that scripted experience could've prepared him for the real-life tragedy that affected him and his family.

On Jan. 1, 2026, Tommy's daughter, Victoria Jones, passed away at the age of 34. Here's what to know about the actor's family as they navigate the tragedy that has affected them.

Who are Tommy Lee Jones's children?

Tommy has been married three times, but only had children with his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The pair married in 1981 and welcomed their first child, Austin, in 1982, followed by Victoria's birth in 1991. Though they were born almost a decade apart, the siblings both ended up pursuing the industry that made their father a star.

Austin inherited his fathter's love for acting and also made his mark in the entertainment industry by working as a composer. According to his interview with Movies.ie, Tommy praised his son for his work as the musical supervisor for his 2014 film, The Homesman. Austin also played a banjo during one of the film's songs, which his dad also praised.

Victoria opted to dive straight into acting and was a child actor. Her first role came in 2002, when she was just 11 years old. The film allowed her to share the big screen with her dad in Men in Black II. Victoria followed up with another role in 2005's The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada. Her memorable performance happened during another family affair, as it was directed by her father and featured her stepmom, Tommy's third wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, as the stills photographer.

Much like he did with Austin's work ethic, the Man of the House actor praised his daughter and the trajectory she seemed to be on during her childhood. However, he joked he almost fired her when she didn't make a ridiculously early call time. "She’s a good actress, has her sag card, speaks impeccable Spanish..." Tommy gushed in an interview with The New Yorker. "When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish.”

"She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part," he continued. "One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time.”

Details on Tommy Lee Jones's daughter, Victoria Kafta Jones's death.

Tommy's daughter's life was tragically cut short at the beginning of 2026. On Jan. 1, at 2:52 a.m., authorities confirmed that Victoria was discovered dead at California hotel Fairmont San Francisco. According to Page Six, a guest found her lying on the ground on the 14th floor of the hotel and called the police. Paramedics then rushed to the scene, where they eventually pronounced her dead.