Will Netflix's Viral Hit 'Too Hot to Handle' Get a Reunion Special?By Shannon Raphael
Netflix has become the go-to spot for prime reality television since the successes of The Circle and Love Is Blind. From the anonymous social media interactions in The Circle to the pod proposals in Love Is Blind, both series gave viewers something they had never seen before.
The latest sensation on the streaming service is Too Hot to Handle, in which contestants spend a month in paradise and have to abstain from any sexual activity.
Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle ended with the remaining 10 contestants splitting a cash prize of $75,000. Their prize money had depleted from some attractions, leading viewers to wonder if any of the couples formed on the show are still together. Because the series filmed in April of 2019 and Love Is Blind, The Circle, and even the viral sensation docu-series Tiger King got reunion specials, fans want to know if they'll get any sort of update from the THTH cast.
Will Too Hot to Handle have a reunion special? Read on to find out if there's been any confirmation for the cast to get together, and for more information on the couples' relationship statuses post-show.
Will 'Too Hot to Handle' have a reunion special?
Since Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle dropped on Netflix on April 17, viewers have been streaming and tweeting about the series at length. It made the list of Netflix's Top 10 shows each day after the first weekend it premiered, and it's become a sensation on social media.
There has been no confirmation as to whether or not Too Hot to Handle will conclude its breakout first season with a reunion special.
Though there's been no official word on a Too Hot to Handle reunion special, Netflix often organizes one after a series becomes popular on the site.
When the final episodes of The Circle were released in January of 2020, the reunion special was included as part of the finale. But, after Love Is Blind became a viral hit, a reunion special was quickly filmed with the couples who had gotten engaged in the pods.
The Tiger King reunion was also announced and filmed in the weeks following the docu-series' success. Because Tiger King's success occurred in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the reunion special was filmed remotely, with host Joel McHale interviewing the various figures from the series via a video call.
If Netflix was to do a THTH reunion, it is likely that it would have a similar format to the Tiger King special. Plus, since many of the contestants are located around the world, this also seems like the most logical scenario.
Aside from the statuses of the couples, the biggest unanswered question for a THTH where-are-they-now special would be if the Alexa-inspired A.I. voice Lana would host it, or if the woman behind the voice, Desiree Burch, would get the honor.
Are any of the 'Too Hot to Handle' couples still together?
While Netflix has yet to definitively say whether a THTH reunion is in the works, none of the contestants who walked away from the show as couples have confirmed their relationship status — which bodes well for those who want a post-show update.
Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey initially lost the group $20,000, but they walked away from the THTH house as an item. While the two did post photos on Instagram from the same locations at the same time in the summer of 2019, there's no indication now whether or not they are still together now. They do follow one another on Instagram.
But, Francesca lives in Vancouver, while Harry is in Australia, so if the two are still together, it's a long distance affair.
As for Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul, who also cost the group $16,000 for miscellaneous dalliances in the private suite, they have kept their post-show status a mystery as well. Sharron met Rhonda's 2-year-old son via FaceTime during filming, and the couple arguably had the strongest connection by the time the finale rolled around.
Like Harry and Francesca, Sharron and Rhonda follow each other on Instagram. Beyond that, there are virtually no clues as to whether or not they saw one another after the show, or if they dated.
Another couple that teased a romance was Lydia Clyma and David Birtwistle. The two joined the series in the sixth episode, which didn't leave them a lot of time to get to know one another.
But, since the show, Lydia may have actually forged a love connection with a different contestant, Bryce Hirschberg. On Bryce's Instagram account for his boat, @BoatChronicles, he posted a photo of Lydia hanging out with him in Santa Monica.
Whether or not any of the THTH contestants have found love with one another beyond the show is somewhat of a mystery, but one thing is for sure — they all made compelling TV together.
Too Hot to Handle Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.