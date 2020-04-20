Will Netflix's Viral Hit 'Too Hot to Handle' Get a Reunion Special?

The latest sensation on the streaming service is Too Hot to Handle , in which contestants spend a month in paradise and have to abstain from any sexual activity.

Netflix has become the go-to spot for prime reality television since the successes of The Circle and Love Is Blind. From the anonymous social media interactions in The Circle to the pod proposals in Love Is Blind, both series gave viewers something they had never seen before.

Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle ended with the remaining 10 contestants splitting a cash prize of $75,000. Their prize money had depleted from some attractions, leading viewers to wonder if any of the couples formed on the show are still together. Because the series filmed in April of 2019 and Love Is Blind, The Circle, and even the viral sensation docu-series Tiger King got reunion specials, fans want to know if they'll get any sort of update from the THTH cast.

Will Too Hot to Handle have a reunion special? Read on to find out if there's been any confirmation for the cast to get together, and for more information on the couples' relationship statuses post-show.

Will 'Too Hot to Handle' have a reunion special?

Since Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle dropped on Netflix on April 17, viewers have been streaming and tweeting about the series at length. It made the list of Netflix's Top 10 shows each day after the first weekend it premiered, and it's become a sensation on social media. There has been no confirmation as to whether or not Too Hot to Handle will conclude its breakout first season with a reunion special.

Though there's been no official word on a Too Hot to Handle reunion special, Netflix often organizes one after a series becomes popular on the site. When the final episodes of The Circle were released in January of 2020, the reunion special was included as part of the finale. But, after Love Is Blind became a viral hit, a reunion special was quickly filmed with the couples who had gotten engaged in the pods.

The Tiger King reunion was also announced and filmed in the weeks following the docu-series' success. Because Tiger King's success occurred in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the reunion special was filmed remotely, with host Joel McHale interviewing the various figures from the series via a video call.