'Too Hot to Handle' Season 5 Wrapped With a Few Shocking Couples, but Did They Make It? In retrospect, who was the real winner of the show when Elys walked away with the cash prize, but no love? By Alex West Jul. 20 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

You don't have to let go of your favorite reality stars when the show ends. That means catching up with the Too Hot to Handle cast from Season 5 and figuring out where they've all been.

The drama and the excitement didn't wind down once they stopped filming. Some of the relationship statuses are still up in the air while others have moved on to someone entirely new. Where is the cast now? Did any of the couples stay together after the show? We have answers.

Elys Hutchinson

Elys was the ultimate winner of the show, winning $100,000 which she then split with Dre. “Right now, I’m focusing on my career,” she told Elite Daily. “I’m in L.A. with my family and having a really good time. I’m open to going on dates, meeting people, and seeing where it goes, but I’m very happy being single and doing my own thing.”

Dre Woodward

Actor, model, and entrepreneur ... Dre is doing it all. He walked away from the show with $50,000, but not necessarily love. Now, he's a partner of Fashion Nova.

Hannah Brooke

Hannah's passion lies in modeling and singing. As for her romantic endeavors, she "hard launched" her high-profile boyfriend, Jermaine Johnson of the New York Jets.

Courtney K Randolph

Courtney is thriving as an actress and model. She even has been getting into some massive A-list events like private parties and New York Fashion Week. However, on the side, she's actually a realtor.

Christine Obanor

Christine and Louis's relationship status is super unclear, even though he chose to commit to her instead of taking the $25,000 cash prize. They follow each other, but in today's world, that only means so much. Otherwise, she's really into modeling.

Yazmin Marziali

She might not have found love on the show, but Yazmin is off the market. In fact, she announced that she's expecting a baby with her other half who isn't a social media influencer like she is.

Trey Rogers

It looked like Trey was hitting on Christine after the season ended. “Heard someone’s favorite candy was chocolate,” he wrote on an Instagram post. “I got keys to the factory @christineobanor.” However, he has since edited the caption to simply say, "Always looking through you, not at you."

Louis Russell

Louis made a bold choice on the show ... commit to Christine or snag up $25,000? He chose to pursue the romance after casting the group a lot of money due to his desires during the show. It's unclear how serious the pair are. However, they still follow each other on social media.

Bryce Saltmarsh

Bryce is still totally enthralled by fitness as he's a personal trainer. Plus, he's a professional model with the snaps to prove it. He's been spending a lot of time hanging out with his guy friends, but no romance seems to be on the horizon.

Megan Thomson

Megan is still friends with Courtney K Randolph. She's also been dazzling on social media with gorgeous snaps and plenty of beach and travel adventures.

Hunter LoNigro

Once an influencer, always an influencer. Hunter has returned to his life professionally, but personally, it looks like he's hanging out with buddy Louis Frances.

Linzy Luu

Linzy is now a total and stunning model, making plenty of appearances on red carpets and in photoshoots. She is also promoting beauty products on her social media. “Made in Sàigòn, Việtnam raised in Hawaii,” she wrote on her Instagram profile. She's true influencer material.

Isaac Francis

Isaac is going the modelling route, signing a contract with a management company. Now, he's spending a lot of time on the beach while also holding down his daytime job as a banker.

Alex Snell