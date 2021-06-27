One Woman and Her Cardboard Sign Caused a Massive Tour de France 2021 Crash

In case you haven’t seen that Tour de France 2021 crash video circulating online, a spectator and her cardboard sign took out dozens of cyclists in this year’s race. And now, French authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred near the commune of Landerneau, France, with about 47 kilometers (29 miles) left in the race’s first stage.

On Facebook, law enforcement officials from France’s Finstère area say they’re investigating the “manifestly deliberate violation of an obligation of safety or prudence” that led to the massive pile-up on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The authorities are also seeking witnesses, since the woman with the sign left the scene by the time investigators showed up. And a spokesperson for the Amaury Sports Organization, which organizes the Tour de France, told CNN that the company had filed a complaint to authorities.