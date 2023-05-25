Home > Entertainment Source: Instagram / @thewolfden42 Laugh Out Loud with These Towel Day Memes for 'Hitchhiker's Guide' Fans Don't panic! As a tribute to the late author Douglas Adams, fans openly carry a towel with them. Here are the best memes about the celebration. By Allison DeGrushe May 25 2023, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

It's May 25, so you know what that means — Happy Towel Day! No, it's not a national holiday about towels; it's actually a celebration in honor of the late author Douglas Adams. On this day every year, fans carry a towel with them, as described in his sci-fi comedy franchise The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, to express their appreciation for the books and the author himself.

Article continues below advertisement

The first celebration kicked off on May 25, 2001, just two weeks after Douglas' death on May 11. Twenty-two years later and the annual event is more popular than ever before. If you love Douglas Adams and want to get involved, there are plenty of ways to do just that. First and foremost, carry a towel around everywhere you go — you can even show it off on social media to help spread the word. Speaking of social media, there's always another option: Memes. With that said, stick around for five hilarious Towel Day memes!

This day is for you, Douglas Adams.

We don't know about you, but we love a good infographic every once in a while. This one is not only informative — if that wasn't obvious already — but it's humorous as well (Douglas Adams would be proud). Anyways, we're off to wet our towels to use for hand-to-hand combat!

Article continues below advertisement

Well, do you?!

Our towel is currently in the sink absorbing water, so where is yours?! Go find a towel and keep it with you at all times, otherwise, you'll be just like Douglas — he got the idea for the phrase, "knowing where one's towel is," after his beach towel kept disappearing on a trip.

Article continues below advertisement

That's the motto!

As the beloved author used to say, "Don't Panic!" Just carry around your towel, and all will be fine.

Article continues below advertisement

We can't and won't go anywhere without a towel.

Ford Prefect will go down in history for claiming a towel will keep you safe from "all sorts of people and things trying to do you, kill you, rip you off." Some may think it's silly, but a towel may very well keep you alive.

Article continues below advertisement

Today is the day we break the glass.