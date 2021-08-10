At Just 16 Years Old, Trae Romano Is Already Making a Name for Himself in Hollywood

Born in Atlanta on May 2, 2005, Trae has had an affinity for acting from a young age. Although fans may know him through his various roles, Trae has remained tight-lipped when it comes to specific details about his family. He has shared photos of his family members on Instagram , but never directly addressed any of them by name. From what can be gathered, his mother is named Katy Hogshire Romano, and despite never mentioning his father by name, he is reportedly a businessman of some sort.

Trae also reportedly has an older sister named Elle Romano. Some of the other family faces that have appeared on his Instagram include his "Uncle Beans" as well as his grandfather , whom he also did not mention by name. Outside of these instances, Trae hasn't ever discussed his family in any interviews or other public appearances.

Outside of his work on Stargirl, Trae is known for his work on The Farrelly Brothers' remake of The Three Stooges, 555 with Jane Adams, and Robbie, where he starred opposite Beau Bridges as young Robbie.

Per his IMDb profile, Trae's hobbies include playing guitar, skateboarding, and playing video games with friends. Now that he works as a full-time actor, he splits his time between his home in Atlanta and working on-set in Los Angeles.