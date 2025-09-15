‘Severance’s’ Tramell Tillman’s Parents Had Serious Concerns About Him Becoming an Actor The actor said one of his parents told him, "I’d never make it and I’d be a waiter for the rest of my life." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 15 2025, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Tramell Tillman blossomed into one of Hollywood's leading men when he landed his life-changing role in Severance in 2022. His role as Seth Milchick is undeniably good and earned him critical acclaim, including recogniton during television's biggest night: The Emmy Awards. In September 2025, Tramell made history as the first openly gay Black male actor to an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor has credited his well-deserved accolades to him betting on himself. Before his acting debut, Tramell was a pre-med student and was on the fast track for what most consider a more financially stable career. The decision is something he admitted didn't sit well with his parents, though they have since come around. Here's what to know about the actor's family.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Tramell Tillman's parents?

Tramell was born in Washington, D.C. on June 17, 1985, and spent his childhood in Largo, Md. He is the youngest of six children and was raised by his mother and father. Tramell's parents reportedly taught their children to work hard, as his mom worked for the U.S. Federal Government and his father worked for AmTrak.

His family's humble beginnings likely inspired his parents to push for him to pursue a career in medicine or academia. However, Tramell told Variety he knew at the age of 10 that he wanted to be an actor, but his father wasn't supportive of his dreams. "My father’s response was devastating," he recalled. "He said I’d never make it and I’d be a waiter for the rest of my life. My father had rarely seen me perform and wouldn’t come to my plays. So I carried that with me and thought, 'Maybe I just won’t make it.'”

Article continues below advertisement

Luckily, Trammel's mother was more encouraging of him following his dreams, which he shared in his Emmys acceptance speech in September 2025. During the Emmys, he invited his mother to be his plus one and, according to AP News, while accepting his award, he told reporters she "was there for me when no one else was and when no one else could be. There’s nothing like a mother’s love.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tramell Tillman's mother feared his career would end after he came out as gay.

Fortunately for his fans, Tramell's parents' differing opinions of his acting career didn't deter him from sharing his gifts with the world. His starpower took him to historic strides, which was something his mother worried wouldn't happen once he revealed all parts of himself. While speaking to Variety, Tramell recalled his mother's emotional response to him coming out as gay. He said he intitially told her he was bisexual, which left her asking him, "Well, how’s that going for you?”

Article continues below advertisement

Tramell added that, once he sat his mom down again to tell her he's gay, she had a more serious reaction, as she said she was unsure how he would be received in Hollywood as an openly Black, gay actor. "I don’t want this to ruin your career,” the Apple TV star said as his mother. “I don’t want you to be blackballed. I don’t want you to be pigeonholed.”