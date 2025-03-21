What Is the Release Date for ‘Severance’ Season 3? The Details About Its Return “Making ‘Severance’ has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” director and executive producer Ben Stiller said. By Danielle Jennings Published March 21 2025, 12:18 p.m. ET Source: Apple TV+

When fans become obsessed with their favorite TV show they want to know every single detail they can find — although no information is more important than if their beloved series will continue with additional seasons. That’s good news for fans of the hit Apple TV+ series Severance.

Article continues below advertisement

Just as the highly-anticipated second season finale dropped on the streaming service, Apple officially announced that the series had been renewed for a third season, according to Deadline.

Source: Apple TV+

Article continues below advertisement

What is the release date for ‘Severance’ Season 3?

Since the third season of the series, which is now Apple’s top performer, was just announced, no release date has been given. However, director and executive producer Ben Stiller promised that audiences won’t have the three-year wait that occurred between the first and second seasons.

“No, no, the plan is not — definitely not,” Stiller said during a recent appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. "No, the plan is not, and hopefully, we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon. That will not be that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Apple TV+

Here's what the stars and creators have said about working on ‘Severance.’

Per Deadline, Ben also had a humorous response to what to expect in the series’ third season. “Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

“While I have no memory of this, I’m told making Season 3 will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well,” Ben added.

Source: Apple TV+

Article continues below advertisement

Series star Adam Scott is already for to dive back in for another season. “I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast and crew, Apple, and the whole Severance team. Oh, hey also — not a huge deal — but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks,” he said, per Deadline.

What is ‘Severance’ about?

Per the official series description from Apple TV, Severance follows “Mark Scout who leads a team at Lumon Industries, where employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery.”